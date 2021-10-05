High school sports roundup for Oct. 4, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Evan Yans (L) 6-2, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-2, 6-0

Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Russell Anderson/Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Ethan Truong/Alvin Le (L) 6-0, 6-1

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Drew Kiner/Andrew Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0

Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Eric Phan/Remy Young (L) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday October 6; 4:00 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

Singles:

Vlli Berisha (M) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 6-3, 6-3

Ethan Welter (AM) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Sam Mulliken (AM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Alex Lee (M) defeated Zach Cuda (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Sean Balen/Patric Kenny (AM) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-2, 6-4

Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Andrew Davenport/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Josh Navula/Chhin (AM) defeated Jamie Jun/Ethan Wright (M) 6-3, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday Oct.5; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Tuesday Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 3-1

25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-0

Snohomish individual stats:

– Livi Harrison 13 kills

– Anneke Hanson 11 kills and 10 digs

– Kelsey Nichols 14 digs and 8 kills

– Katie Stern 19 assists and 9 digs

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannah Johnson 11 blocks and 10 kills

– Sarah McArthur 13 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces

– Payton Masters 17 digs and 2 aces

Records: Snohomish 6-1; Lynnwood 6-3

Lynnwood next league match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-7; Marysville Getchell 3-6

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Everett; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits