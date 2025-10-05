High school sports roundup for Oct. 4, 2025

Cross Country
HOKA 29th Annual John Payne XC Invitational
at Chambers Creek Regional Park- University Place, WA
Over 100 schools, including Mountlake Terrace High School
Click below to see all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253491/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8:20 a.m. at Lakewood High School
