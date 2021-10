High school sports roundup for Oct. 5, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 3-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (2)

– Chloe Parker

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:

– Sierra Sonko

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2-3; Monroe 5-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-0

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Izzy Fallarme

– Nikki Dallas

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:

– Maci Mork

Records: Meadowdale 3-6-1; Marysville Pilchuck 1-8

Meadowdale next match; at Monroe; Thursday Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Marysville Getchell 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Clara Miceli

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

– Deanna Montero Vega

Marysville Getchell goal scorer:

– Delaney Deckett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-2; Marysville Getchell 2-6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Snohomish; Thursday Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 9-1

Snohomish goal scorers:

– Sara Rodgers (3)

– Sarah Hammer (2)

– Ruthie Hammer

– Sophie Andre

– Frankie Terrell

– Addy Gallatin

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Paris Sharrett

Records: Snohomish 7-2-1; Lynnwood 2-7-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-0

25-16, 25-14, 25-12

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Ella Ray 7 kills and 12 digs

– Eden Thoesen 28 assists and 10 digs

– Tanna Kollen 10 kills

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

– Emily Hamre 14 assists and 10 digs

– Ari Turner 6 kills and 5 digs

– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 9 kills

Records: Meadowdale 5-4; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8

Meadowdale next league match; vs Monroe; Thursday Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records: Monroe 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-6

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Huston Rawls (S) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Morgan Zill (S) defeated Kai Magbahat (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Brandt Gilbertson (S) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-4, 4-6, (10-2)

Garrett Allison (S) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom (S) defeated Matthew Choi /Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Blake Reid/Ayden Medina (S) defeated Hans Bahm/Aiden Simons (MT) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Ethan Eichler/Colby Campbell (S) defeated Ben Ketchum/Andrew Young (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Zaid Khan (SC) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-1, 6-1

Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Pierce (SC) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-0, 6-1

Matthew Gardiner (SC) defeated Drew Kiner (L) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Connor Wakefield/Indigo Vining (SC) defeated Matt Ruiz/Luke Tyler (L) 6-1, 6-0

Spencer Berry/Sohum Vohra (SC) defeated Perry Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-2, 6-1

Ronin Crawford/Parker Mina (SC) defeated Ethan Truong/Jace Latimer (L) 6-1, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits