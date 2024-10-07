High school sports roundup for Oct. 5-6, 2024

Friday, Oct. 5
Football
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 28-7
No details reported
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 43-3
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 11; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-7
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Saturday, Oct. 6
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Viviana Adkins (assist, Jane Micelli) 5th minute
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins) 10th minute
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-0; Hazen 7-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross Country
Twilight Invite
at Cedarcrest Golf Course
Close to 100 different schools participated including Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237080/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynndale Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12 at Granite Falls High School
HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational
at Chambers Creek Properties
Numerous schools including Meadowdale
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235870/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynnwood Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
