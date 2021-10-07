High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 6-3, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (AM) 6-2, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (AM) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Sean Balen/Patrick Kenny (AM) 6-4, 6-3

Cooper McCarthy/Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Andrew Davenport/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Josh Navula/Max Chhin (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Zaid Khan (SC) defeated Vlli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-1

Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-4, 6-3

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Owen Pierce (SC) 7-5, 6-2

Alex Lee (M) defeated Matthew Gardiner (SC) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Connor Wakefield/Indigo Vining (SC) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-2, 6-4

Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Spencer Berry/Sohum Vohra (SC) 6-0, 6-4

Jamie Jun/Lucas Robinson (M) 6-3, 6-4 defeated Parker Mina/Ronin Crawford 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

David Lin (SW) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-1, 6-1

Ben Borgida (SW) defeated Drew Kiner (L) 6-0, 6-2

Nathan Hagemeier (SW) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-0, 6-1

Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

JD Drake/Murray Falkin (SW) defeated Tommy McMahon/Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-1

Julian Waisto/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Ethan Truong/Jace Latimer (L) 6-0, 6-0

Connor Vana/Jack Buma (SW) defeated Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-2, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

Archbishop Murphy/Everett/Lynnwood/Stanwood

McCollum Park, Everett

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Stanwood 23

Lynnwood 44

Everett 64

Individual times:

Leia Jones (S) 20:45 Lael ten Hoopen (S) 21:13 Rachel Elliott (L) 21:24 Emma Larson (E) 21:39 Kate Bladek (S) 21:59 Mary Wilson (S) 22:22 Donna Marie Harris (L) 22:30 Kathryn Potter (L) 22:49 Lindsey Khoury (S) 23:05 Lauren Hruschka (S) 23:23

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Stanwood 33

Archbishop Murphy 57

Everett 58

Lynnwood 85

Individual times:

Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 17:24 J’Aiden Cranwell-Meneses (E) 17:33 Ryker Belles (S) 18:01 Paul Stamm (E) 18:04 Owen Palmer (S) 18:12 Alex Shepler (S) 18:43 Solomon Perera (AM) 19:04 Mac Martin (S) 19:11 Kirk Shelton (AM) 19:23 Blake Coleman (AM) 19:24

Lynnwood next race: Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Granite Falls, WA

Glacier Peak/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood

Hamlin Park, Shoreline

4000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Shorewood 26

Glacier Peak 42

Mountlake Terrace 58

Individual times:

Rowan Casselman (S) 16:41 Jolie Davison (MT) 17:34 Kyla Johnson (S) 17:37 Leah Degenhardt (S) 18:11 Adisen Stratton (GP) 18:15 Hannah Hader (GP) 18:21 Allison Skoog (GP) 18:22 Sawyer Whiting (S) 18:24 Peyton Wirkkala (GP) 18:26 Hanna Bruno (S) 18:41

4000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 21

Shorewood 34

Mountlake Terrace 84

Individual times:

Nicholas LeBar (GP) 13:41 Levi Nichols (GP) 13:46 Luke Gillingham (S) 13:59 Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 14:11 Joachim Jakuc (GP) 14:22 Ian McArthur (S) 14:49 Otto Erhart (S) 14:54 Julian Larson (S) 14:54 Otto Nicholson (GP) 14:54 Finn DeLaChapelle (S) 14:56

Mountlake Terrace next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School



— Compiled by Steve Willits