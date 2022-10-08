High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block
Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 2 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 6 kills
Charlie Thomas: 26 assists
Cascade individual stats:
Jessica Finicle: 7 kills, 2 blocks
Annalynn Loeak: 7 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 aces
Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-14, 25-21, 25-8
Snohomish individual stats:
Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills
Ayla Grant: 5 kills, 5 aces, 8 assists, 1 block
Kelsey Nichols: 6 kills, 4 digs
Liviya Harrison: 4 kills, 8 digs
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Haley Trinh: 13 digs, 1 ace
Jessie Tong: 2 kills, 1 ace and 6 digs
Records (league and overall): Snohomish8-0, 8-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 4-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Juanita 3-1
No details reported
Record: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m.
Girls swimming
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 85-82
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:20.66
200 medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:35.25
50 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 26:95
100 butterfly: Isa Corujo (M) 1:11.52
100 freestyle: Caitlin Weeks (L) 1:08.54
500 freestyle: Granger (M) 5:42.17
100 backstroke: Audrey Broderhausen (M) 1:16.91
100 breaststroke: Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 1:22.40
Relay winners:
200 medley: Meadowdale (Granger, Reyes, Corujo, Bella Tang) 2:11.65
200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Weeks, Leslie Nguyen, Anna Artamonova, Bayarbayasgala) 2:07.66
400 freestyle: Meadowdale (Reyes, Maya Osborne, Corujo, Granger) 4:15.91
Records: Meadowdale 2-4; Lynnwood 0-5
Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday October 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 118-57
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:05.54
200 medley: Aila Howson (S) 2:30.86
50 freestyle: Owan Fralick (S) 27.74
Diving: Klara Darby (S) 130.35
100 butterfly: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.78
100 freestyle: Miranda Thompson (S) 58.51
500 freestyle: Whorley (S) 5:38.82
100 backstroke: Bennett (EW) 1:05.03
100 breaststroke: Howson (S) 1:10.47
Relay winners:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:58.79
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Jaclyn Deiparine, Elle Howson, Thompson, Whorley) 1:49.99
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Whorley, Fralick, Deiparine) 4:05.86
Records: Shorecrest 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys tennis
Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 7-0
Singles:
Evan Yang (L) defeated Jon Disney Cerrillo (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Michael Vo (L) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-0, 6-3
Tristan Vista (L) defeated Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Santiago Gorzo (L) defeated RJ Peebles (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) defeated Ethan Alberts/Cal Higgins (MP) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Terrance Johnson/Steven Cervantes (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Derek Simbulan/Brandon Tran (L) defeated Lukas Robbins/Haydin Beach (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Lynnwood 2-11; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9
Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Shorecrest stats:
Ava Jensen- goal
Tayvi Khan- assist
Tati Zahajko- shutout
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-1-0, 10-1-0; Mountlake Terrace 7-1-2, 7-1-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cascade2-6-2, 3-6-2; Lynnwood 0-10-0, 0-11-0
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-0
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-4-0, 6-5-0; Meadowdale4-4-1, 4-5-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, Oct. 8; 1 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest postponed
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct.11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross country
At McCollum Park
3-mile course
Boys Team Scores:
1. Jackson 15
2. Everett 63
3. Snohomish 64
4. Lynnwood 106
Top individual finishers
1. Matthew Farwell (J) 16:53
2. Aarav Singh (J) 16:54
3. Noah Friedrich (J) 16:55
4. Daniel He (J) 17:09
5. Nate Peacocke (J) 17:23
OtherC Lynnwood finishers:
23. Richard Choy 18:48
29. Kale Solomon 19:40
31. Lukman Bendawi 21:15
32. Matias Andry 21:15
33. Nathan Doan 21:15
34. Ben Tran 21:18
Girls Team Scores:
1. Jackson 21
2. Snohomish 48
3. Everett 76
4. Lynnwood 88
Top individual finishers:
1. Selena Bangerter (J) 19:35
2. Emma Hamm (J) 19:50
3. Paige Gerrard (S) 20:05
4. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:10
5. Bailey Board (J) 20:47
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
12. Kathryn Potter 21:48
37. Alina Schrader 25:15
40. Brianna Woods 25:23
42. Cora Weeks 25:32
43. Venus Hernandez 25:36
Click here for all event results
Lynnwood next meet: 2nd Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 8; 12:45 p.m. at Granite Falls High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.