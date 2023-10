High school sports roundup for Oct. 6-7, 2023

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 50-6

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:

Matthew Meadows 1 for 1, 20 yards

Arian Motaghedi 4 for 5, 88 yards

Rushing:

Zaveon Jones: 9 rushes for 103 yards, 5 TDs

Mason Wilson: 1 rush for 27 yards

Logan Tews: 2 rushes for 16 yards

Rayshaun Connor: 4 rushes for 7 yards, 1 TD

Evan Sciutti: 2 rushes for 7 yards

Elyjah Meegan: 5 rushes for 5 yards

Owen Boswell: 3 rushes for 3 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Zaveon Jones: 1 catch for 44 yards

Logan Tews: 2 catches for 40 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 catch for 20 yards

Braeden Swan: 1 catch for 4 yards

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 5-1; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Inglemoor; Friday October 13; 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday October 13; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 21-0

Edmonds-Woodway scoring:

Diego Escandon TD reception from Steven Warren Jr. , 1st quarter

Cannon Kennard TD reception from Steven Warren Jr., 1st quarter

Rashaad Gerona-Chatters rushing TD, 4th quarter

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Passing:

Steven Warren Jr.: 16 for 18 passing for 178 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing:

Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: 16 rushes for 57 yards, 1 TD

Steven Warren Jr: 9 rushes for 3 yards

Carmelo Larocca: 1 rush for 1 yard

Receiving:

Diego Escandon: 9 catches for 98 yards, 1 TD

Cannon Kennard: 3 catches for 49 yards, 1 TD

David Danyo: 1 catch for 16 yards

Jesse Hart III: 2 catches for 11 yards

Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: 1 catch for 4 yards

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 5-1; Shorecrest 1-4, 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday October 13; 7:00 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 52-13

Meadowdale stats:

Passing:

Cameron Platt: 5 for 15 passes for 104 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing:

Cameron Platt: 13 rushes for 89 yards

Auggie Wilrich: 7 rushes for 85 yards, 1 TD

Luis Partida Del Rosario: 7 rushes for 25 yards

Jordan Joyce: 2 rushes for 8 yards

Brian Mills: 1 rush for 6 yards

Nolan Swanson: 1 rush for 3 yards

Receiving:

Victor Eicher: 4 catches for 87 yards, 1 TD

Kealoha Kepoo-Sebate: 1 catch for 17 yards

Defense Sacks:

Brian Mills: 1 sack

Kelvin Mudallar: 1 sack

Records: Cedarcrest 5-1; Meadowdale 3-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday October 13; 5:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 1-6, 6-1, 6-0

Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Diego Brown (L) 6-0, 6-2

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) defeated Nick Barushka/Owen Smith (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Andrew Tran/Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Jason Davis/Lam Nu (L) defeated Jayden Nguyen/Anton Guerrero (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Lynnwood 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Monday October 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday October 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-1

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 6-2, 6-2

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-0, 6-4

Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Thomas Linville (S) 6-1, 6-3

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Sam Marchise (EW) 7-6, 4-6, 10-5

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (S) 6-4, 6-2

John Marquart/Tim Park (EW) defeated Ben Feinberg/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 6-4, 7-5

Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Asher Martin/Shane McMullen (S) 6-3, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-2; Shorecrest 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Kamiak; Monday October 9; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Reyli Cruz Almanza (M) 6-0, 6-0

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Kyle Wong (M) 6-2, 6-2

Zack Binz (S) defeated Nikunj Shah (M) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Borgida (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-2

Henry Franey/Peter Kosten (S) defeated Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-1, 6-2

Drew Johnson/ Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-4, 6-0

Records: Shorewood 11-1; Meadowdale 4-6

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday October 9; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cross Country

Hole In The Wall Invitational

at Lakewood High School in Arlington

More 5,100 runners

Click below for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/221386/results/all

— Compiled by Steve Willits