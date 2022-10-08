High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2022

Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 20-19
The Hawks scored 14 fourth-quarter points and stopped a Royals’ two-point conversation attempt late in the game to hold on for the homecoming victory.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 25-0
No details reported
Records: Cedarcrest 6-0; Meadowdale 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 47-14
The Warriors pulled out to a 34-8 halftime lead on their way to a Wesco 3A South league victory.
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Steven Warren Jr.: 17 for 31 for 249 passing yards and three touchdown passes
Jesse Hart: touchdown reception
Diego Escandon: touchdown reception
David Danyo: touchdown reception
Liam Fitting: rushing touchdown
Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: rushing touchdown
Pablo Ferreira-Hernandez: touchdown return on blocked punt
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Shorecrest 0-4, 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 14; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Nathan Perez (Mead) defeated Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-4, 7-6, (7-2)
Doubles:
Hans Bahn/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza Cruz (Mead) 6-3, 7-5
Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) defeated Yash Verma/Anton Guerrero (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) defeated Justin Ho/Dans Gonzaga (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
