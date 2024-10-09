High school sports roundup for Oct. 8, 2024

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Meadowdale freshman forward Victoria Fellarme (6) receives a pass in front of Mountlake Terrace junior defender Sadie Parker (16) during the Mavericks-Hawks game Tuesday night at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Hawks senior midfielder and captain Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten (10) eyes a high pass up field after a Meadowdale goal kick.
Terrace senior midfielder and captain Claire August (4) goes to ground after tangling with Mavericks senior midfielder Taylor Meyer (5).
Mavs’ senior midfielder and captain Madison Gibson (3) battles with Hawks junior midfielder Allison Mervin (14) with Hawks junior defender Sadie Parker (16) coming in to assist.
MTHS junior defender Daphne Ostberg (13) tries to intercept a Mavericks pass.
Hawks sophomore defender Lilly Sims (8) battles Maverick junior forward Dulce Alverez (4) at the edge of the Mountlake Terrace penalty box.
Terrace sophomore forward Taylor Williams (17) heads for the Meadowdale goal ahead of Mavericks senior midfielder Taylor Meyer (5).
Mavericks senior defender Payton Fleishman (7) and Hawks senior midfielder and captain Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten (10) tangle just outside the Meadowdale penalty box.
Players watch an incoming penalty kick in front of the Hawks’ goal.
Meadowdale senior midfielder and captain Madison Gibson (3) prepares a pass to center in front of the Hawks’ goal.
Terrace junior defender Sadie Parker (16) clears the ball away from Maverick senior forward and captain Izzy Fallarme (9) near the Hawks’ goal.

Meadowdale goal scorers:
Izzy Fallarme
Victoria Fallarme

Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Goal: Claire August
Assist: Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-4, 5-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-3-1, 3-5-1
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Shorewood goal:
Abby Lee

Shorewood shutout goalkeeper:
Sophie Schindler

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-1-0, 6-3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1-1, 8-1-1; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 129-33

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 2:10.36
200 medley: Lisa Beam (MT) 2:27.76
500 freestyle: Fiorella Diaz (MT) 31.41
100 butterfly: Lisa Beam (MT) 1:07.87
100 freestyle: Gretta Patterson (MT) 1:06.97
500 freestyle: Katherine Lombard (MT) 5:56.33
100 backstroke: Tramanh Ho (MT) 1:23.26
100 breaststroke: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:13.79

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Mountlake Terrace (Fiorella Diaz, Ishika Goundar, Zoe Nap, Annalise Ho) 2:32.03
200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Mifa Tran, Katherine Lombard) 2:01.89
400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:16.42

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 104-76

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:11.83
200 medley: Oliva Garcia (EW) 2:21.48
50 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 26.98
1 meter dive: Bridget Hall (S) 112
100 butterfly: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:05.16
100 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:00.44
500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:54.75
100 backstroke: Oliva Garcia (EW) 1:04.15
100 breaststroke: Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:16.74

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.80
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:49.97
400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Simone Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Oliva Garcia) 4:03.11

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Volleyball

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-22, 25-18, 25-16

Jackson top individual stats:
Addison Eastwood: 13 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs and 6 aces
Claire Swander: 8 digs
Ravenna Coleman: 7 kills and 3 aces

Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 8 kills and 10 digs

Records: Jackson 6-2; Meadowdale 2-7
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

