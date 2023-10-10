High school sports roundup for Oct. 9, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
23-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-23
Lynnwood stats:
Paige Gessey: 16 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces
Charlie Thomas: 40 assists, 4 kills, 5 acesSammy Holmer: 10 kills, 16 digs, 3 blocks
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Elizabeth Veshkurova: 9 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 1 ace
Indira Carey-Boxley: 13 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace
Addyson Pontak: 26 digs
Alyssa Dittoe: 14 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks
Sydney Petelle: 34 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-0, 11-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5, 6-5
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11; at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
26-24, 25-21, 25-17
Meadowdale stats:
Sofia Brockmeyer: 16 digs, 4 aces
Jae’elle Jenkins: 6 kills, 3 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 17 assists, 4 digs
Jackie Tang: 9 digs, 4 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-2, 7-4; Cedarcrest 1-8, 1-8
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10
Boys Tennis
Postponed matches (due to weather):
Mariner vs Lynnwood
Marysville Pilchuck vs Meadowdale
Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak
Stanwood vs Mountlake Terrace
Next scheduled matches — all scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11
Edmonds-Woodway at Glacier Peak
Meadowdale at Jackson
Mountlake Terrace at Mariner
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck at Totem Middle School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
