High school sports roundup for Oct. 9, 2024

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 14 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs

Eva Sum: 24 digs

Makeno Kaleo: 11 kills, 4 digs

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 17 kills, 3 aces

Rian Paris: 28 assists

Connie Boenarjo: 24 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-2, 5-4; Meadowdale 0-6, 2-8

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Emmy Alley: 12 assists 1 kill

Lia Brown: 6 kills, 1 assist

Sarah Simula: 6 kills

Josie Davis: 5 kills

Claire Dalan: 3 kills, 1 block

Campbell Meek: 2 kills

Hailey Kahklen: 2 assists

Avery McIntyre: 1 kill

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-3, 2-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 3-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles winners:

Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-2

Caleb Angeles (M) 7-5, 7-5

Nicholas Leward (AM) 6-2, 6-4

Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 6-2

Ty Vanderpoel/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-1, 6-1

Josh Lee/Kyle Nong (M) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 5-8; Archbishop Murphy 0-13

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 6-1

Singles winners:

Steven Anderson (EW) 6-4, 6-2

Ben Brown (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Tuo Mahoney (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Elias Funston (M) 7-6, 6-2

Doubles winners:

Nalu Akiona/Arman Mkrtychev (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) 6-1, 4-6,

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-2; Monroe 5-6

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Seb Sanches (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-2, 6-2

Zack Binz (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 6-2

Amo Banerjee (S) defeated Cole Bentancourt (L) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Henry Bley (S) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-0, 6-1

Oliver Vuong/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-3

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Brian Hammon/Austin Timons (S) 6-4, 6-4

Records: Shorewood 14-1; Lynnwood 8-5

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-2, 6-3

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Zane Weber (S) defeated Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Nathaniel Skonies (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Miles Garbaccio/Luca Stacey (S) defeated Owen Smith/Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-4, 6-4

Andrew Broweleit/Shane McMullen (S) defeated Hai Ho/Justin Ho (MT) 6-3, 4-6, (10-5)

Lex Ballard/Cyrus McMillion (M) defeated Noah Koehler/Keiran Viswanathan (S) 7-6, 6-7, 7-3

Records: Shorecrest 8-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-10

Cross Country

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Meadowdale

at Lynndale Park

4000 Meters

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 20

2. Meadowdale 53

3. Everett 62

Girls top individual finishers:

1. Aliah Karl (EW) 17:06

2. Phoebe Budell (EW) 17:09

3. River Zanis (M) 17:27

4. Olivia (OJ) Jones (EW) 17:36

5. Marley Maquiling (M) 17:37

6. Mio Masunaga (EW) 18:16

7. Lina Steinhagen (EW) 18:27

8. Joy Yoo (EW) 18:28

9. Clara Roberson (Ev) 18:37

10. Emily Rust (EW) 18:39

11. Caitriona Wieber (Ev) 18:43

12. Kelly Luu (EW) 18:55

13. Isabella Offerman (EW) 19:05

14. Hope Seelye (EW) 19:12

15. Moira Wilkins (Ev) 19:19

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 19

2. Edmonds-Woodway 48

3. Everett 65

Boys top individual finishers:

1. Landon Smith (M) 13:15

2. Matthew Patterson (M) 13:20

3. John Patterson (M) 13:33

4. Mason Kempf (EW) 13:45

5. Matthew Seyum (M) 13:47

6. Isaac Pratt (Ev) 13:57

7. Danny Loveless (EW) 14:02

8. Jackson Marti (M) 14:07

9. Josiah Pratt (Ev) 14:07

10. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (M) 14:19

11. Oscar Burns (EW) 14:21

12. Tommy Brennan (EW) 14:29

13. Nolan Sexton-Smith (Ev) 14:30

14. Emerson Beehler (EW) 14:32

15. Kaiden Davies (EW) 14:33

— Compiled by Steve Willits