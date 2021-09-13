High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 11

Sept. 10

Football

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 41-0

Edmonds Stadium

Score by quarter final

Shorecrest 7 – 20 – 14 – 0 41

Mountlake Terrace 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0

Scoring plays:

-Remy Abdalla 21 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)

-Ben Seather-Brady 5 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)

-Carson Christensen 32 yard run (Gus Hamilton kick)

-Carson Christensen 6 yard run (missed kick)

-Connor Dow 45 yard pass from Carson Christensen (Gus Hamilton kick)

-Connor Dow 10 yard pass from Carson Christensen (Gus Hamilton kick)

Shorecrest individual stats:

Carson Christensen 12 for 13 passing, 2 touchdowns and 9 rushes for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Remy Abdallah 3 rushes for 31 yards, 1 touchdown

Ben Seather-Brady 7 rushes for 20 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 catches for 29 yards

Kevin Vo 11 rushes for 31 yards

Andre Lasconia 3 rushes for -3 yards and 4 catches for 42 yards.

Connor Dow 3 catches for 99 yards, 2 touchdowns

Memphis Dietz 3 catches for 35 yards

Mountlake Terrace stats not reported

Records: Shorecrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday Sept. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Emerald Ridge defeated Edmonds-Woodway 43-22

Edmonds Stadium

Score by quarter final

Emerald Ridge 7- 29- 0- 7 43

Edmonds-Woodway 0- 0- 7- 15 22

Scoring plays:

Not reported

Records: Emerald Ridge 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Sept. 17; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 5-2

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Danny Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-0

Caleb Chun (Mead) defeated Itzack Tambanua (Mar) 6-1, 7-5

Gunnar Hall (Mead) defeated Joseph Na (Mar) 6-2, 6-1

Alex Lee (Mead) defeated Jeremy Nguyen (Mar) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Jesus Rangel/William Tuju (Mar) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (Mead) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

Dennis Pham/Aaron Ly (Mar) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (Mead) 7-5, 3-6, (11-9)

Lucas Robinson/Aidan Reeve-Parker (Mead) defeated Nick C/Justin Hitosis (Mar) 6-1, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Dan Woodard (E) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Grant Mueller (E) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated C Lagoe (E) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Ryan Bell (E) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

Jeremy Perreault/Christian Gill-More (MT) defeated Dominic Bertoldo/L.D. (E) 6-4, 6-1

Avery Thompson/Wesley Mueller (E) defeated Matthew Choi/Alexander Ballard (MT) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Matthew Bartlett/Sam Zeka (E) defeated Aiden Simons/Andrew Young (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Monday Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Sept. 11

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer:

– Natalie Cardin

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Deanna Montero Vega

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-3; Cedarcrest 1-1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Snohomish; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Rachel Reitz

– Emi Kuecker

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout

– Maci Mork (2nd shutout of the season)

Records: Meadowdale 1-1-1; Lynnwood 1-2;

Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday September 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood next match; at Monroe; Tuesday Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits