High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2024

Posted: September 11, 2024 7

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated King’s 1-0

Meadowdale junior Emie Travis (17) sprints between two King’s defenders in a non-conference game at King’s High School on Tuesday, Sept. 10. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Senior captain Aubrey Sadler (15) controls the ball on defense.
Senior captain Izzy Falarme’s goal in the first half put the Mavs on top for good.
Junior midfielder Rayven Hewitt (12) sends a shot toward the Knights’ goal.
Junior midfielder Saylor Echelbarger (16) looks to pass in front of the King’s goal.

Meadowdale goal:
Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:
Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; King’s 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 4-0

Janie Hanson scored three goals, Viviana Adkins assisted on two of Hanson’s goals and goalkeeper Alice Everett recorded the shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers.

Goals

1st half:
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)
Janie Hanson (Kate Baldock)

2nd half:
Maddy Bryant (Abby Peterson)
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)

Shutout goalkeeper- Alice Everett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0
No details reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Mariner 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Inglemoor; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME