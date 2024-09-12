High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2024

Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated King’s 1-0
Meadowdale goal:
Izzy Fallarme
Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:
Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; King’s 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 4-0
Janie Hanson scored three goals, Viviana Adkins assisted on two of Hanson’s goals and goalkeeper Alice Everett recorded the shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers.
Goals
1st half:
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)
Janie Hanson (Kate Baldock)
2nd half:
Maddy Bryant (Abby Peterson)
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins)
Shutout goalkeeper- Alice Everett
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0
No details reported
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Mariner 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Inglemoor; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
