High school sports roundup for Sept. 11, 2024

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Lochlan Smevlin (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Nicholas Barushka (MT) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Kellen Flatt (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Rex Jobe (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Parker Campbell/Dimitri Lewaric (AM) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated unknown 6-0, 6-1

Lex Ballard/Tyson Casteneda (MT) defeated Xavier Wilson/Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles

Indigo Vining (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 5-7, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 7-5, 6-2

Zane Weber (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-4, 6-2

Miles Garbuccio (S) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Casizo (L) defeated Luca Stacey/Andrew Browdeit (S) 6-4, 6-3

Shyrm Srinivasan/Owen Watson (S) defeated Jayen He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-4, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles

JD Drake (S) defeated Steven Anderson (EW) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0

Nalu Akiona (S) defeated Seb Sanchez (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Arman Mkrtychev (EW) 6-3, 6-2

Zach Binz (S) defeated Mateo Mahoney (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Peter Kosten/Riley Boyd (S) defeated Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Drew Johnson/Oliver Troung (S) defeated Eli Ayol/Ben Browne (EW) 7-6, 6-2

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Henry Bley/Banerjee (S) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale vs Arlington

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 3-0

25-4, 25-18, 25-15

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Addy Pontak: 22 digs

Ava Bartin: 12 digs

Neeva Travis: 15 assists

Record: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Woodinville 3-2

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Woodinville 0-2

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Edmonds-Woodway, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood and Mariner

at Mariner High School

Girls team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 27

2. Edmonds-Woodway 29

3. Lynnwood 85

4. Mariner 119

Boys team scores:

1. Lake Stevens

2. Edmonds-Woodway 34

3. Lynnwood 96

4. Mariner 100

Click here for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237976/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Three Course Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 21 at Seaside Oregon

Lynnwood next meet: 25th Bellarmine Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 14; 10 a.m. at Bellarmine Prep High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits