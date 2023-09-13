High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2023

Lynnwood junior forward and captain Dena Pena looks downfield as she moves the ball against Shorewood. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood freshman goalkeeper Lilith Hague takes a goal kick against Shorewood at Shoreline Stadium on Tuesday.
Lynnwood sophomore midfielder Kaleigh Stull (center) defends as Shorewood looks to push the ball downfield.
Royals sophomore Ellie Deer (center) looks to pass the ball to teammate Emily Lane (11).

Girls Soccer

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals and assists:

Reilly Schindler: 3 goals and 1 assist

Vivi Adkins: 2 goals and 2 assists

Natalie Maxey: 1 goal

Kate Baldock: 1 assist

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers:

Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 0-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 5-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Monroe 1-2, 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 9-0

Mountlake Terrace goals and assists:

Claire August: 2 goals and 1 assist

Dani Cortezzo: 2 goals and 1 assist

Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 2 assists

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist

Chloe Parker: 1 goal and 1 assist

Sadie Parker: 1 goal

Ally Mervin: 1 goal

Angela Gomez: 1 assist

Emmalynn Kuenning: 1 assist

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Jordyn Stokes

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0-1, 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-19, 25-12, 25-16

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

Claryce Dantas: 9 digs

Alliyah Lopez: 16 assists

Maya Velasquez: 4 aces

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Anna Choi: 3 kills

Maya Faulkner: 3 kills

Shady Mayer: 3 kills

Haley Trinh: 5 digs

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Lynnwood/Mariner/Snohomish at Lynnwood High School. 2.75 mile course

Boys Team Scores

1. Mariner 27

2. Snohomish 40

3. Lynnwood 63

Top Individual Finishers

1. Aaron Ton (M) 15:23

2. Aiden Patzer (M) 15:36

3. Kai Yoder (S) 15:39

4. Braden Kallstrom (S) 15:44

5. Sam Cooley (S) 16:11

Top Lynnwood finishers:

7. Richard Choy 16:48

9. Kale Solomon 16:54

12. Matias Andry 17:38

17. Noah Price 17:56

18. Ben Tran 18:04

24. Gavin Ellis 19:05

25. Nathan Doan 19:35

26. Caleb Kim 20:04

27. Leule Mekonnen 20:37

Girls Team Scores

1. Snohomish 19

2. Lynnwood 40

DNQ. Mariner

Top Individual finishers:

1. Paige Gerrard (S) 17:36

2. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 19:02

3. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (M) 19:09

4. Ashley Taylor (S) 19:46

5. Alice Tyler (L) 20:19

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

7. Brianna Woods 21:13

8. Addison Worthington 21:30

13. Cora Weeks 22:24

21. Abigail Nebiyou 24:15

23. Venus Hernandez 24:27

24. Ella Wright 24:27

27. Jadyn Josey 29:25

29. Fatima Garcia 33:08

Lynnwood next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday Sept. 16, at South Whidbey High School

Girls Swimming

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

at Innis Arden Pool

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool

Kamaik vs Meadowdale

at Lynnwood Pool

postponed

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 2:45 p.m. Wednesday Sept., 20, at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mariner

at Kamiak High School

Postponed

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits

