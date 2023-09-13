High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2023

Girls Soccer
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals and assists:
Reilly Schindler: 3 goals and 1 assist
Vivi Adkins: 2 goals and 2 assists
Natalie Maxey: 1 goal
Kate Baldock: 1 assist
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers:
Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 0-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 5-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Monroe 1-2, 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 9-0
Mountlake Terrace goals and assists:
Claire August: 2 goals and 1 assist
Dani Cortezzo: 2 goals and 1 assist
Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 2 assists
Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist
Chloe Parker: 1 goal and 1 assist
Sadie Parker: 1 goal
Ally Mervin: 1 goal
Angela Gomez: 1 assist
Emmalynn Kuenning: 1 assist
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Jordyn Stokes
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0-1, 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-19, 25-12, 25-16
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
Claryce Dantas: 9 digs
Alliyah Lopez: 16 assists
Maya Velasquez: 4 aces
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Anna Choi: 3 kills
Maya Faulkner: 3 kills
Shady Mayer: 3 kills
Haley Trinh: 5 digs
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cross Country
Lynnwood/Mariner/Snohomish at Lynnwood High School. 2.75 mile course
Boys Team Scores
1. Mariner 27
2. Snohomish 40
3. Lynnwood 63
Top Individual Finishers
1. Aaron Ton (M) 15:23
2. Aiden Patzer (M) 15:36
3. Kai Yoder (S) 15:39
4. Braden Kallstrom (S) 15:44
5. Sam Cooley (S) 16:11
Top Lynnwood finishers:
7. Richard Choy 16:48
9. Kale Solomon 16:54
12. Matias Andry 17:38
17. Noah Price 17:56
18. Ben Tran 18:04
24. Gavin Ellis 19:05
25. Nathan Doan 19:35
26. Caleb Kim 20:04
27. Leule Mekonnen 20:37
Girls Team Scores
1. Snohomish 19
2. Lynnwood 40
DNQ. Mariner
Top Individual finishers:
1. Paige Gerrard (S) 17:36
2. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 19:02
3. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (M) 19:09
4. Ashley Taylor (S) 19:46
5. Alice Tyler (L) 20:19
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
7. Brianna Woods 21:13
8. Addison Worthington 21:30
13. Cora Weeks 22:24
21. Abigail Nebiyou 24:15
23. Venus Hernandez 24:27
24. Ella Wright 24:27
27. Jadyn Josey 29:25
29. Fatima Garcia 33:08
Lynnwood next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday Sept. 16, at South Whidbey High School
Girls Swimming
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
at Innis Arden Pool
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool
Kamaik vs Meadowdale
at Lynnwood Pool
postponed
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 2:45 p.m. Wednesday Sept., 20, at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway vs Mariner
at Kamiak High School
Postponed
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
