High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2023

Girls Soccer

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals and assists:

Reilly Schindler: 3 goals and 1 assist

Vivi Adkins: 2 goals and 2 assists

Natalie Maxey: 1 goal

Kate Baldock: 1 assist

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers:

Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 0-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 5-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Monroe 1-2, 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 9-0

Mountlake Terrace goals and assists:

Claire August: 2 goals and 1 assist

Dani Cortezzo: 2 goals and 1 assist

Ava Hunt: 1 goal and 2 assists

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist

Chloe Parker: 1 goal and 1 assist

Sadie Parker: 1 goal

Ally Mervin: 1 goal

Angela Gomez: 1 assist

Emmalynn Kuenning: 1 assist

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Jordyn Stokes

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0-1, 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-2, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-19, 25-12, 25-16

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

Claryce Dantas: 9 digs

Alliyah Lopez: 16 assists

Maya Velasquez: 4 aces

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Anna Choi: 3 kills

Maya Faulkner: 3 kills

Shady Mayer: 3 kills

Haley Trinh: 5 digs

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Lynnwood/Mariner/Snohomish at Lynnwood High School. 2.75 mile course

Boys Team Scores

1. Mariner 27

2. Snohomish 40

3. Lynnwood 63

Top Individual Finishers

1. Aaron Ton (M) 15:23

2. Aiden Patzer (M) 15:36

3. Kai Yoder (S) 15:39

4. Braden Kallstrom (S) 15:44

5. Sam Cooley (S) 16:11

Top Lynnwood finishers:

7. Richard Choy 16:48

9. Kale Solomon 16:54

12. Matias Andry 17:38

17. Noah Price 17:56

18. Ben Tran 18:04

24. Gavin Ellis 19:05

25. Nathan Doan 19:35

26. Caleb Kim 20:04

27. Leule Mekonnen 20:37

Girls Team Scores

1. Snohomish 19

2. Lynnwood 40

DNQ. Mariner

Top Individual finishers:

1. Paige Gerrard (S) 17:36

2. Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles (S) 19:02

3. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (M) 19:09

4. Ashley Taylor (S) 19:46

5. Alice Tyler (L) 20:19

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

7. Brianna Woods 21:13

8. Addison Worthington 21:30

13. Cora Weeks 22:24

21. Abigail Nebiyou 24:15

23. Venus Hernandez 24:27

24. Ella Wright 24:27

27. Jadyn Josey 29:25

29. Fatima Garcia 33:08

Lynnwood next meet: South Whidbey 44th Carl Wrestling Invite; Saturday Sept. 16, at South Whidbey High School

Girls Swimming

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

at Innis Arden Pool

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool

Kamaik vs Meadowdale

at Lynnwood Pool

postponed

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 2:45 p.m. Wednesday Sept., 20, at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mariner

at Kamiak High School

Postponed

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits