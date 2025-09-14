High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2025

Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 44-0
Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:
Nate Brown 3 yard TD run
Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
Jackson Wallis 19 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson
Cody Ekanayake 9 yard TD run
Aaron Hatfield 44 yard TD punt return
Owen Boswell 6 yard TD run
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 7, 92 yards, 1 TD
Alexander Robinson: 0 for 1
Rushing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 74 yards, 1 TD
Owen Boswell: 8 for 66 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 6 for 30 yards, 1 TD
Tommy Geyer: 2 for 30 yards
Taylin Gates: 2 for 24 yards
Wyatt Hawkins: 3 for 20 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 for 6 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 5 yards
Alexander Robinson: 1 for -1 yard
Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 for 33 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 22 yards
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 19 yards, 1 TD
Ely Meegan: 1 for 13 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 5 yards
Leading tacklers:
Andrew McBride: 6
Cody Ekanayake: 5
Jackson Wallis: 5
Ely Meegan: 5
Nate Brown: 4
Tackles for loss:
Jackson Wallis: 2 (1 sack)
Zach McDonald: 1.5
Owen Boswell: 1
Wyatt Hawkins: 1
Andrew McBride: 1
Ely Meegan: 1
Taylin Gates: 0.5
Aaron Hatfield: 0.5
Ryan Pineda: 0.5
Defensive fumbles recovered:
Ahmad Khan: 1
Jackson Wallis: 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept, 19; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 16-8
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Monroe 0-1, 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 35-14
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
