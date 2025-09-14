High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2025

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 44-0

Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:

Nate Brown 3 yard TD run

Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run

Jackson Wallis 19 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson

Cody Ekanayake 9 yard TD run

Aaron Hatfield 44 yard TD punt return

Owen Boswell 6 yard TD run

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 6 for 7, 92 yards, 1 TD

Alexander Robinson: 0 for 1

Rushing:

Mason Wilson: 6 for 74 yards, 1 TD

Owen Boswell: 8 for 66 yards, 1 TD

Cody Ekanayake: 6 for 30 yards, 1 TD

Tommy Geyer: 2 for 30 yards

Taylin Gates: 2 for 24 yards

Wyatt Hawkins: 3 for 20 yards

Ely Meegan: 1 for 6 yards

Nate Brown: 2 for 5 yards

Alexander Robinson: 1 for -1 yard

Receiving:

Nate Brown: 2 for 33 yards

Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 22 yards

Jackson Wallis: 1 for 19 yards, 1 TD

Ely Meegan: 1 for 13 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 for 5 yards

Leading tacklers:

Andrew McBride: 6

Cody Ekanayake: 5

Jackson Wallis: 5

Ely Meegan: 5

Nate Brown: 4

Tackles for loss:

Jackson Wallis: 2 (1 sack)

Zach McDonald: 1.5

Owen Boswell: 1

Wyatt Hawkins: 1

Andrew McBride: 1

Ely Meegan: 1

Taylin Gates: 0.5

Aaron Hatfield: 0.5

Ryan Pineda: 0.5

Defensive fumbles recovered:

Ahmad Khan: 1

Jackson Wallis: 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept, 19; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 16-8

Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Monroe 0-1, 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 35-14

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium