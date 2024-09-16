High school sports roundup for Sept. 13-14, 2024

Friday, Sept. 13

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 42-0

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 7 for 9, 81 yards, 1 TD

Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 2, 31 yards

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 14 for 154 yards, 3 TDs

Mason Wilson: 8 for 57 yards, 1 TD

Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 47 yards

Nate Brown: 2 for 8 yards

Evan Sciutti: 3 for minus 7 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Nate Brown: 5 catches for 71 yards, 1 TD

Ely Meegan: 2 for 19 yards

Andrew Mcbride: 1 for 18 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 for 4 yards

PAT Kicks:

Liam Moore 4 for 5

2-point conversion:

Nate Brown

Defensive sacks:

Liam Moore 1

Ethen Young 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 47-14

See game story and photos here.

Total yards: Shorewood 444 Meadowdale 314

Rushing yards: Shorewood 374 Meadowdale 292

Passing yards: Shorewood 70 Meadowdale 22

Shorewood top individual stats:

Tyler Giles: 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, 178 yard total offense

Kevin Haslam Jr.: 7 rushes for 96 yards, 1 touchdown

Finn Bachler: 7 rushes for 78 yards, 1 touchdown, 27 receiving yards

Jack Gallagher: 43 receiving yards and 1 touchdown

Gatsby Palmer: 1 rushing touchdown, 2 fumble recoveries

Cole Petschl: 1 fumble recovery

Records: Shorewood 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-0

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 14

Girls Soccer

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-1

No details reported

Records: Granite Falls 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed

Make-up date to be determined

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

25th Bellarmine Invitational (including Lynnwood High School)

at Bellarmine Prep High School

Click here for event results.

Gear Up Northwest XC (including Meadowdale High School)

at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Click here for event results.

— Compiled by Steve Willits