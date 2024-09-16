High school sports roundup for Sept. 13-14, 2024

Friday, Sept. 13
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 42-0
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 7 for 9, 81 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 2, 31 yards
Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 14 for 154 yards, 3 TDs
Mason Wilson: 8 for 57 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 2 for 47 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 8 yards
Evan Sciutti: 3 for minus 7 yards, 1 TD
Receiving:
Nate Brown: 5 catches for 71 yards, 1 TD
Ely Meegan: 2 for 19 yards
Andrew Mcbride: 1 for 18 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 4 yards
PAT Kicks:
Liam Moore 4 for 5
2-point conversion:
Nate Brown
Defensive sacks:
Liam Moore 1
Ethen Young 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 47-14
See game story and photos here.
Total yards: Shorewood 444 Meadowdale 314
Rushing yards: Shorewood 374 Meadowdale 292
Passing yards: Shorewood 70 Meadowdale 22
Shorewood top individual stats:
Tyler Giles: 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns, 178 yard total offense
Kevin Haslam Jr.: 7 rushes for 96 yards, 1 touchdown
Finn Bachler: 7 rushes for 78 yards, 1 touchdown, 27 receiving yards
Jack Gallagher: 43 receiving yards and 1 touchdown
Gatsby Palmer: 1 rushing touchdown, 2 fumble recoveries
Cole Petschl: 1 fumble recovery
Records: Shorewood 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-0
Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 20; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 14
Girls Soccer
Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-1
No details reported
Records: Granite Falls 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Snohomish- postponed
Make-up date to be determined
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cross Country
25th Bellarmine Invitational (including Lynnwood High School)
at Bellarmine Prep High School
Click here for event results.
Gear Up Northwest XC (including Meadowdale High School)
at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Click here for event results.
Compiled by Steve Willits
