High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2021

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Matthew Sheuffele (C) defeated Andy Ho (L) 6-2, 6-3

Dullin Agler (C) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-3, 7-5

Jacob Hahn (C) defeated Evan Yang (L) 7-6 (7-4), 6-

Luke Tyler (L) defeated Yuvraj Ajimal (C) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Matt Ruiz/Drew Kiner (L) defeated Kevin Jacks/Andrew Hayashi 6-0, 6-3

Nathaniel Jolosky/Remy Young (L) defeated Tim Budilla/Charlie Pak (C) 6-4, 7-5

Jace Latimer/Eric Phan (L) defeated Owen Martin/Giu Manabat (C) 6-0, 6-3

Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Wednesday Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 5-2

Singles:

Aaron Lee (K) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-0

Josh Lee (K) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-1, 6-1

Muhammad Putra (K) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-1, 6-1

Alex Lee (M) defeated Anthony Madson (K) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Pat McCullough/Zach Boonsripisal (K) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-1, 6-0

Zion An/Erik Lee (K) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-2, 6-1

Alex Yang/Chris Choi (K) defeated Lucas Robinson/Aidan Reeve-Parker (M) 6-1, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 4-3

Singles:

Mason Devereux (MG) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Kane Selapack (MG) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated Jaden Lash (MG) 6-0, 6-0

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Owen Dudder (MG) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Jeremy Perreault/Christian Gill-More (MT) defeated Ryder Hurley/Coby Kolling (MG) 6-1, 6-3

Aiden Simons/Alexander Ballard (MT) defeated Trenton Bond/Kobe Rahzaki (MG) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Conner Olmstead/Nathan Parish (MG) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (SW) 6-0, 6-3

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Murray Falkin (SW) 6-4, 6-1

David Lin (SW) defeated Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Tate Nelson (SW) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Ethan Farley/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Julian Walston/Jack Buma (SW) defeated Sam Browne/Cooper McCarthy (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Connor Vana/Henry Sheffield (SW) defeated Tomas Mahoney/Will Bates (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Wednesday Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits