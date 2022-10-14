High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0

25-21, 25-8, 25-18

Meadowdale individual stats:

Tanna Kollen: 11 kills

Sofia Brockmeyer: 9 aces

Mia Johns: 6 kills

Marysville-Pilchuck individual stats:

Aideen Bobadilla: 8 digs, 2 aces

Bekah Carter: 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Jasmin Kilroy: 4 digs, 1 block

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-1, 10-2; Marysville Pilchuck 5-5, 5-5

Meadowdale next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct.17; 7 p.m.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-20, 25-11, 25-11

Monroe individual stats:

Jess Mahler: 11 kills

Ava Teague: 7 kills

Sawyer Mahler: 6 aces

Sara Skold: 10 assists

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Jessie Tong: 11 digs, 5 kills

Haley Trinh: 11 digs

Maya Faulkner: 11 digs, 3 kills

Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-3, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 4-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls soccer

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Monroe goal: Megan Hurley, assisted by Sydney Garner

Records (league and overall): Monroe 7-5-0, 7-5-0; Mountlake Terrace 8-2-2, 8-2-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville-Getchell defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-11-0, 2-11-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls swimming

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 129-51

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Jillian Guerra (J) 2:10.82

200 medley: Julia Song (J) 2:25.33

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.55

Diving: Anna Lynn Wilson (J) 138.75

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:00.38

100 freestyle: Megan Wang (J) 1:00.63

500 freestyle: Kaylyn Takeya (MT) 6:11.42

100 backstroke: Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 1:08.32

100 breaststroke: Hoyla (J) 1:13.74

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Lindsay Catli, Evelyn O’Neal, Hoyla, Song) 1:59.70

200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Hoyla, Hernandez-Murillo, Song) 1:43.89

400 freestyle: Jackson (Addyson Gamradt, Sudharshini Surendran, Rachel Albright, Wang) 4:39.68

Records: Jackson 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

— Compiled by Steve Willits