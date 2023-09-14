High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2023

Boys Tennis

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Zach Overbay (M) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-0

Justice Funston (M) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1

Jacob Shafer (M) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-2, 6-0

Kristopher Erickson (M) defeated Jason Davis (L) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Myles Baumchen/Matt Gunter (M) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Murphy Thompson/James Macfarlane (M) defeated Diego Brown/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1

Vincent Tessadori/Jack Palmores (M) defeated Connor Seuferling/Lam Vu (L) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Records: Monroe 7-0; Lynnwood 1-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lynnwood High School

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Cade Strickland (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-4, 6-3

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 6-3, 6-4

Ethan Coster (S) defeated Tomas Mahoney (EW) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1

Keegan Britten (S) defeated Teo Mahoney (EW) 7-6, 6-4

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Leif Hodkinson/L J Caldwell (S) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Alden Graafstra/Enzo Porletto (S) defeated Jon Marquart/Tim Park (EW) 7-6, 6-4

Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Dillin Jorgensen/Rydge Longenecker (S) 6-3, 6-4

Records: Snohomish 4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Singles:

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-7, 7-6, 10-8

Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 6-4

Hai Ho (MT) defeated Yuji Grady (MG) 6-4, 6-3

Cyrus McMillion (MT) defeated John Balceda (MG) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Brandon Vuong/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Mason Holaday/Jake Hines (MG) 6-2, 6-1

Kaleb Wendt/Austin Toulouse (MT) defeated Jacob Hoot/Dylan Aasen (MG) 6-2, 6-1

Braden Westerholm/Daniel Cominski (MG) defeated Jayden Nguyen/Charlie Schofield (MT) 4-6, 6-2,7-5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; Marysville Getchell 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Bothell; 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 3-0

25-11, 25-11, 25-13

Lynnwood individual stats:

Makenna Kaleo: 11 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 3 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 28 assists, 2 aces

Jordyn Higa: 18 digs, 2 aces

Monroe individual stats:

Sawyer Mahler: 6 kills, 1 ace

Allie Heskew: 4 kills, 1 ace

Sara Skold: 8 assists

Niya Insixiengmay: 19 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 3-0; Monroe 0-2, 1-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Jackson; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 3-1; Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Meadowdale High School

Cross Country

Arlington/Kamiak/Meadowdale/Monroe/Stanwood

At Kamiak High School, 2.65-mile course

Boys Team Scores

1. Kamiak 26

2. Arlington 32

3. Meadowdale 74

4. Stanwood 112

5. Monroe 147

Boys top individual finishers

1. Colin Wear (K) 13:49

2. Grady Fournier (A) 13:54

3. Will Lesyna (K) 13:58

4. Noah Bumgardner (A) 14:03

5. Lucas Spurling (A) 14:13

Top Meadowdale finishers:

8. Landon Smith 14:40

15. KeyShawn Shepard 15:03

18. John Patterson 15:08

19. Matthew Patterson 15:13

20. Jackson Marti 15:24

35. Patrick Steier 15:58

38. Jacob Roark 16:10

42. Wyatt Waddell 17:25

Girls Team Scores

1. Arlington 35

2. Stanwood 49

3. Meadowdale 71

4. Kamiak 75

5. Monroe DNQ

Girls top individual finishers

1. Peyton Conover (Mead) 17:00

2. Brook Henkin (A) 17:04

3. Annabelle Klein (A) 14:13

4. Molly Lesyna (K) 17:44

5. Reda Long (A) 17:59

Other top Meadowdale finishers:

11. Marley Maquiling 18:49

18. Lynn Le 19:30

22. Emma Averbeck 20:00

28. Leah Stangohr 20:44

37. Brenna Bardsley 21:26

38. Sofia Mallet 21:26

39. Zoe Grant 21:28

42. Rebecca Pope 21:34

54. Rachel Meas 23:02

61. Abigail Edmonds 24:59

68. Kasey Fleiger-Holmes 26:01

70. Reina Yanadori 26:26

71. Audrina Ko 26:28

— compiled by Steve Willits