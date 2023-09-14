High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2023

Boys Tennis
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Zach Overbay (M) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-0
Justice Funston (M) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1
Jacob Shafer (M) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-2, 6-0
Kristopher Erickson (M) defeated Jason Davis (L) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Myles Baumchen/Matt Gunter (M) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
Murphy Thompson/James Macfarlane (M) defeated Diego Brown/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1
Vincent Tessadori/Jack Palmores (M) defeated Connor Seuferling/Lam Vu (L) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
Records: Monroe 7-0; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lynnwood High School
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Singles:
Cade Strickland (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-4, 6-3
Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 6-3, 6-4
Ethan Coster (S) defeated Tomas Mahoney (EW) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1
Keegan Britten (S) defeated Teo Mahoney (EW) 7-6, 6-4
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Leif Hodkinson/L J Caldwell (S) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
Alden Graafstra/Enzo Porletto (S) defeated Jon Marquart/Tim Park (EW) 7-6, 6-4
Simon Branch/Cooper Giles (EW) defeated Dillin Jorgensen/Rydge Longenecker (S) 6-3, 6-4
Records: Snohomish 4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Singles:
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-7, 7-6, 10-8
Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 6-4
Hai Ho (MT) defeated Yuji Grady (MG) 6-4, 6-3
Cyrus McMillion (MT) defeated John Balceda (MG) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
Brandon Vuong/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Mason Holaday/Jake Hines (MG) 6-2, 6-1
Kaleb Wendt/Austin Toulouse (MT) defeated Jacob Hoot/Dylan Aasen (MG) 6-2, 6-1
Braden Westerholm/Daniel Cominski (MG) defeated Jayden Nguyen/Charlie Schofield (MT) 4-6, 6-2,7-5
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; Marysville Getchell 0-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Bothell; 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Monroe 3-0
25-11, 25-11, 25-13
Lynnwood individual stats:
Makenna Kaleo: 11 kills, 2 blocks
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 3 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 28 assists, 2 aces
Jordyn Higa: 18 digs, 2 aces
Monroe individual stats:
Sawyer Mahler: 6 kills, 1 ace
Allie Heskew: 4 kills, 1 ace
Sara Skold: 8 assists
Niya Insixiengmay: 19 digs
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 3-0; Monroe 0-2, 1-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Jackson; 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 3-1; Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Meadowdale High School
Cross Country
Arlington/Kamiak/Meadowdale/Monroe/Stanwood
At Kamiak High School, 2.65-mile course
Boys Team Scores
1. Kamiak 26
2. Arlington 32
3. Meadowdale 74
4. Stanwood 112
5. Monroe 147
Boys top individual finishers
1. Colin Wear (K) 13:49
2. Grady Fournier (A) 13:54
3. Will Lesyna (K) 13:58
4. Noah Bumgardner (A) 14:03
5. Lucas Spurling (A) 14:13
Top Meadowdale finishers:
8. Landon Smith 14:40
15. KeyShawn Shepard 15:03
18. John Patterson 15:08
19. Matthew Patterson 15:13
20. Jackson Marti 15:24
35. Patrick Steier 15:58
38. Jacob Roark 16:10
42. Wyatt Waddell 17:25
Girls Team Scores
1. Arlington 35
2. Stanwood 49
3. Meadowdale 71
4. Kamiak 75
5. Monroe DNQ
Girls top individual finishers
1. Peyton Conover (Mead) 17:00
2. Brook Henkin (A) 17:04
3. Annabelle Klein (A) 14:13
4. Molly Lesyna (K) 17:44
5. Reda Long (A) 17:59
Other top Meadowdale finishers:
11. Marley Maquiling 18:49
18. Lynn Le 19:30
22. Emma Averbeck 20:00
28. Leah Stangohr 20:44
37. Brenna Bardsley 21:26
38. Sofia Mallet 21:26
39. Zoe Grant 21:28
42. Rebecca Pope 21:34
54. Rachel Meas 23:02
61. Abigail Edmonds 24:59
68. Kasey Fleiger-Holmes 26:01
70. Reina Yanadori 26:26
71. Audrina Ko 26:28
