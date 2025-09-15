High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2025

Girls Soccer
Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-0
No details reported
Records: Granite Falls 3-2; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 7-0
Meadowdale goals:
Emie Travis
Victoria Fallarme
Kyla Johns
Saylor Echelbarger
Emma Roberts
Dulce Alvarez
Cam Corwin
Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:
Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Sedro-Woolley 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cross Country
GearUp Northwest XC Preview
at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale
Click below for all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253417/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: Three Courses Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 20 at Seaside, Oregon
