High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2021

Girls Swimming
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 119-51
200 medley relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Cameron Bell) 2:03.81; 200 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (SW) 2:18.37; 200 individual relay- Cameron Bell (SW) 2:27.75; 50 freestyle- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 26.41; 100 butterfly- Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:08.72; 100 freestyle- Brooke Anderson (SW) 1:02.97; 500 freestyle- Cameron Bell (SW) 5:57.50; 200 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Lindsay Rand, Brooke Anderson) 1:54.84; 100 backstroke- Katie Freshwater (SW) 1:08.84; 100 breaststroke- Malaina Mirabueno (SW) 1:16.56; 400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Katie Freshwater, Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Cameron Bell) 4:14.81
Mountlake Terrace next meet; at Shorecrest; Thursday Sept. 16; 3 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 127-43
200 medley- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, El Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson) 1:59.72; 200 freestyle- Maddie Eaves (SC) 2:21.86; 200 individual medley- El Howson (SC) 2:26.14; 50 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 27.02; 100 butterfly- El Howson (SC) 1:09.52; 100 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 1:01.77; 500 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (SC) 5:46.93; 200 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Maddie Eaves, Ceiba Ybarra, Mia Sanchez, Aila Howson) 2:02.92; 100 backstroke- Faith Murray (L) 1:08.04; 100 breaststroke- Aila Howson (SC) 1:15.36; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Miranda Thompson, El Howson, Owan Fralick, Quinn Whorley) 4:07.27
Lynnwood next meet; vs Jackson; Thursday Sept. 16; 2:30 p.m. at WEST Coast Aquatics
Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– Nikki Dallas
– Rachel Reitz
Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout
– Maci Mork (3rd of the season)
Records: Meadowdale 2-1-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Meadowdale next match; at Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Deanna Montero Vega (2)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1; Marysville Pilchuck 1-2
Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Monroe; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Snohomish goal scorers:
– Sara Rodgers
– Cheyenne Rodger
Snohomish combined goalkeeper shutout
– Taylor Graham
– Catherine Greene
Records: Snohomish 3-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1-3
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 5-0
Monroe goal scorers:
– Elle Greear (2)
– Taylor Nelson (2)
– Megan Hurley
Records: Monroe 2-0; Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Kaitlyn Jensen 16 kills, 18 digs and 2 blocks
– Katelyn Ely 12 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs and 1 block
– Ruby Langfeldt 18 digs and 1 ace
– Siena Stewart 32 assists, 2 aces and 6 digs
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
– Carly Scallan 6 kills, 4 aces and 5 digs
– Emily Hamre 19 assists and 6 digs
– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 5 kills and 1 block
– Zaley Kaaumoana Tim Sing 2 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Monroe; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-23, 25-17, 25-16
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 17 digs
– Aubrey Congdon 4 aces, 9 assists and 7 digs
– Eden Thoesen 9 assists
– Anna Kollen 6 kills
Marysville Getchell individual stats:
– Kerragyn Heacock 9 kills and 11 digs
– Sophie Gold 8 assists and 9 digs
– Katie Castaneda 15 digs
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Meadowdale next match; vs Snohomish; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 3-2
25-27, 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McAlister 12 kills and 10 digs
– Hannah Johnson 9 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces and 7 digs
Records: Monroe 1-1; Lynnwood 2-1
Lynnwood next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Sept.16; 7 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-20, 25-12, 25-8
Snohomish individual stats:
– Lauren Ellis 12 digs
– Liviya Harrison 12 kills
– Katie Stern 20 assists
– Kelsey Nichols 11 digs
– Anika Smith 8 digs
– Anneke Hanson 6 kills
Records: Snohomish 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.