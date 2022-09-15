High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022

Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Kane Selapack (MG) 6-4, 6-2
Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 4-6, 7-5, 10-2
Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Colby Price (MG) 6-4, 6-1
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Ethan Downing (MG) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles:
Hans Bahm/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) 6-1, 6-2
Hai Ho/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-4, 6-4
Braedon Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) 5-7, 7-5, 10-7
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Bothell; Friday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 6-1
Singles:
Cade Strickland (S) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Mateo Gonzales (S) 6-1, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Coster (S) 6-2, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Rydge Longenecker (S) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Leif Hodkinson/LJ Caldwell (S) 6-1, 6-0
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated David Doty/Enzo Porletto (S) 6-0, 6-0
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Jesse Wettstaedt/Caplin Sturlaugson (S) 6-0, 6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Zach Overbay (M) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-1, 6-1
Brett De la Fuenta (M) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-3, 7-5
Jacob Shafer (M) defeated Jacob McClellan (L) 6-3, 6-0
Justice Funston (M) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Parker Mann/Myles Bauchman (M) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) 6-2, 6-4
Connor Dayley/Matthew Gunter (M) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-2
Harlan Rowe/Lucas McCullough (M) defeated Jaden Pham/Connor Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Monroe 3-1
25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks
– Sammy Horner: 9 kills and 9 digs
– Hannah Johnson: 8 kills and 4 blocks
– Eva Sum: 12 digs and 2 aces
– Charlie Thomas: 35 assists and 3 kills
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 3-0; Monroe 1-1, 1-1
Lynnwood next match; at Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1
15-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes: 31 digs and 7 aces
– Tanna Kollen: 8 kills and 7 aces
– Aubrey Congdon: 18 assists
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Shorewood 0-2, 2-2
Meadowdale next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.