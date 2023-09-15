High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Jackson 3-0
25-12, 25-22, 25-18
The Royals remained undefeated this season and by defeating the previously unbeaten Timberwolves in a non-league match. Lynnwood has also not lost a set through four matches, overcoming a 20-16 second set deficit against Jackson to keep their streak intact.
Lynnwood individual stats:
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 5 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
Makena Kaleo: 9 kills, 2 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 26 assists, 4 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace
Records: Lynnwood 4-0; Jackson 2-1
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway individuals stats:
Kate McCarthy: 14 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces
Indira Carey-Boxley: 12 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks
Alyssa Dittoe: 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces
Lidia Ejigu: 22 digs, 4 aces
Sydney Petelle: 2 kills, 11 digs, 37 assists, 4 aces
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
Aldeen Bobadilla: 30 digs
Rebekah Carter: 5 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks
Darina Glassbum: 10 assists
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-2, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-2, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood, 7 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 19 at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Reilly Schindler: 2 goals and 1 assist
Bella Dreitzler: 2 goals
Kate Baldock: 1 goal
Abby Peterson: 1 assist
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway; Marysville Pilchuck
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist
Ava Hunt: goal
Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper: Jordyn Stokes
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Field
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-0
No details reported
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 10-1
No details reported
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0
Singles:
Brandon Tran (L) defeated Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Michael Vo (L) defeated Terrance Johnson (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Connor Seuferling (L) defeated Haydin Beach (MP) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Lukas Robbins/Jackson Watson (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Lynnwood won two other doubles matches via forfeit
Records: Lynnwood 2-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18
Girls Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Shorecrest dual meet at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 134-34
Shoecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 109-61
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 2:01.4
200 Individual medley- Aila Howson (SC) 2:22.69
50 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 27.06
100 butterfly- Miranda Thompson (SC) 1:01.10
100 freestyle- Fralick (SC) 59.91
500 freestyle- Whorley (SC) 5:26.50
100 backstroke- Howson (SC) 1:11.75
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Shorecrest (Thompson, Howson, Whorley, Fralick) 1:55.28
200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Howson, Quinn Johnson, Adele Lynn, Clara Pettiross) 1:54.00
400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Whorley, Pettiross, Fralick, Thompson) 4:02.13
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: at Stanwood, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
