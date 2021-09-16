High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2021

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Will MacDonald (S) 6-1, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Cade Strickland (S) 7-5, 7-5
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 6-2, 6-0
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Brendan McKinley (S) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Dylan Schwartzmiller/ Trove Van Assche (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Max Andrews/ LJ Caldwell (S) 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Keif Kodkinson/ Caleb Podoll (S) 6-2, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 7-0
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Joe Gunter (Mon) 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Chun (Mead) defeated Parker Mann (Mon) 6-2, 6-1
Gunnar Hall (Mead) defeated Caden Kaasa (Mon) 6-3, 6-1
Alex Lee (Mead) defeated Jacob Mann (Mon) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (Mead) defeated Reid Schaeffer/Josh Gunter (Mon) 3-6, 6-4, (10-5)
Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (Mead) defeated Henry Conradt/ Luke McCollough (Mon) 6-1, 6-0
Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (Mead) defeated Link Edwards/ Peyton Becht (Mon) 6-1, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0
Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Ethan Alberts (MP) 6-0, 6-2
Trace Fagan (MT) defeated Cole Davis (MP) 6-3, 6-3
Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-0, 6-2
Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Owen Davis (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Matthew Choi/Jayden Roseberry (MT) defeated Denton Collins/John Cerrillo (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Aiden Simons/Ben Ketchum (MT) defeated Gabriel Bradley/Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Young/Yash Verma (MT) defeated Terrance Johnson/Anthony Petruzelli (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Friday Sept. 17; 3:30 p.m.
Everett defeated Lynnwood 6-1
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday Sept. 16; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Archbishop Murphy/Cedarcrest/Meadowdale
Lynndale Park, Edmonds
4,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 26
Meadowdale 31
Archbishop Muphy DNQ
Individual times:
- Sonya Blycker (CC) 15:36
- Sierra Swart (CC) 17:05
- Gia Powell (M) 17:10
- Payton Conover (M) 17:11
- Avery Ziateff (CC) 17:35
- Elise Luoto (CC) 17:40
- Jordan Leith (M) 17:43.3
- Sonja Amy (M) 17:43.9
- Annalisa Grant (M) 18:02
- Helena Abiye (M) 18:11
4,00 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 21
Meadowdale 35
Archbishop Murphy DNQ
Individual times:
- London Haley (CC) 13:21
- Nate Bergman (CC) 13:29
- Simon Gezai (M) 13:36
- Austin Seals (M) 13:43
- Chase Rhoads (CC) 14:03
- Ethan Swenson (CC) 14:08
- Ian Harper (CC) 14:09
- John Patterson (M) 14:52
- Wyatt Waddel (M) 15:00
- Caled Weisgerber (CC) 15:03
Meadowdale next race; Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday Sept. 18; 10:30 a.m. at South Whidbey High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
