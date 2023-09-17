High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2023

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 46-0

The Warriors jumped out to a 40-0 halftime lead on the way to the victory. Steven Warren Jr. threw four first-half touchdown passes, two each to Diego Escandon and Jesse Hart III. Rashaad Gerona-Chatters rushed for two touchdown passes.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 22; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Saturday, Sept. 23; 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-0

Zaveon Jones scored four rushing touchdowns and Rayshaun Connor added a touchdown on an interception return as the Hawks remained undefeated, knocking off the previously unbeaten Stormrays is a Wesco 3A South League game.

Jones ran for 265 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 35, 41, 54 in the first half and added a final three-yard run in the second half. Connor’s 54 yard interception return gave the Hawks a 28-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Scoring by Quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 14- 14- 0- 7 35

Shorewood 0- 0- 0- 0 0

Mountlake Terrace stats

Passing: Arian Motaghedi: 3 for 4, 48 yards

Rushing: Zaveon Jones: 18 for 265 yards, 4 touchdowns, Rayshaun Connor 3 for 23, Elyjah Meegan 2 for 15, Nahom Ezra 4 for 12, Owen Boswell 1 for 6, Logan Tews 1 for 3, Arian Motaghedi 1 for 1, Cody Ekanayake 1 for -2

Receiving: Logan Tews 1 for 29 yards, Braeden Swan 1 for 10, Owen Boswell 1 for 9

Shorewood stats

Passing: Gatsby Palmer 5 for 8 for 27 yards, 1 INT; Tyler Giles 0 for 1

Rushing: Reid Petschi 24 for 83 yards, Tyler Giles 8 for 39, Isak Medhaug 7 for 24, Kevin Haslam Jr. 6 for 17, Gatsby Palmer 3 for 14, Niko Zacharias 3 for 6, Joshua Macias 2 for 3, Kristian Stickelmaeir 1 for 0

Receiving: Niko Zacharias 3 for 16 yards, Charlie Frye 1 for 14, Kevin Haslam Jr. 1 for -3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 3-0; Shorewood 1-1, 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 22; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 27-8

Scoring by Half Final

Meadowdale 14 13 27

Mariner 8 0 8

Individual Meadowdale highlights:

Cam Platt: 9 for 11 passing for 138 yards and 2 TDs, 14 rushes for 39 yards and 1 TD

Parida del Rosario: 8 rushes for 34 yards

Victor Eicher: 7 receptions for 118 yards, 2 TDs

Avery Pelote: 45 yard interception TD return

Ashton Buchanan: 7 tackles

Records: Meadowdale 3-0; Mariner 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Sept. 23; 6 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys tennis

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Tobias (B) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Lucas Wong (B) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Henry Crumbaugh (B) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Haakensen (B) defeated Cyrus McMillion (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Ben Berger/Pherell Layanto (B) defeated Tyson Castandea/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Kelton Rowles/Sho Misener (B) defeated Kaleb Wendt/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Nikhil Patel/Toki Young (B) defeated Charlie Shofield/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Record: Mountlake Terrace 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Monday. Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits