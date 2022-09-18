High school sports roundup for Sept. 16-17, 2022

Sept. 16

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 44-21

Edmonds-Woodway touchdowns:

Liam Fitting- 3 (2 rushing and 1 receiving)

Jesse Hart- 2 receiving

Diego Escandon- punt return

Steven Warren Jr- 2 touchdown passes

Lynnwood touchdowns:

Jordan Whittle

Zaire Griffin

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 1-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Monroe High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 26-3

Mountlake Terrace touchdowns:

Zaveon Jones 3

Logan Tews

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 2-1; Shorewood 1-1, 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs Bothell

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

Cross Country

South Whidbey Carl Wrestling Invite at South Whidbey High School

5000 Meters Boys Varsity Division I

Team Scores:

1. Arlington 59

2. Lake Stevens 69

3. Redmond 83

4. Kamiak 92

5. Glacier Peak 106

6. Juanita 131

7. Mountlake Terrace 215

7. Meadowdale 215

9. Stanwood 231

10. North Creek 278

11. Ferndale 343

Top Edmonds School District Finishers:

15. Carter Middleton (MT) 17:26

17. John Patterson (MHS) 17:32

30. Mark Tiersma (MT) 18:02

40. Matthew Patterson (MHS) 18:19

57. Jackson Marti (MHS) 19:13

58. Landon Smith (MHS) 19:13

61. Christian Cox (MT) 19:23

62. Kellen Pack (MHS) 19:26

63. Mason Cutler (MT) 19:27

64. Isaac Williams (MT) 19:28

66. Dominic Cole (MT) 19:34

68. Wyatt Waddel (MHS) 19:38

70. Jacob Roark (MHS) 19:48

74. Logan Toulouse (MTS) 20:16

77. Patrick Steier (MHS) 20:36

5000 Meters Girls Varsity Division I Team Scores:

1. Lake Stevens 44

2. Redmond 48

3. Arlington 107

4. Kamiak 118

5. Glacier Peak 156

6. Meadowdale 160

7. Stanwood 176

8. Juanita 184

9. North Creek 204

10. Mountlake Terrace 236

Top Edmonds School District Finishers:

3. Payton Conover (MHS) 20:12

24. Rachel Elliott (L) 21:54

32. Zoe Grant (MHS) 22:29

33. Lynn Le (MHS) 22:30

36. Sonita Chen (MT) 22:44

50. Annalisa Grant (MHS) 23:35

51. Arielle Analau (MT) 23:36

52. Erin Woodman (MT) 23:37

53. Jolie Davison (MT) 23:40

56. Leah Stangohr (MHS) 23:46

60. Kathryn Potter (L) 24:14

— Compiled by Steve Willits