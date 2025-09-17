High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2025

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):
Bella Drietzler: (Janie Hanson) 7th minute
Maddy Bryant: (Jane Miceli) 8th minute
Janie Hanson: (Bella Drietzler) 11th minute
Janie Hanson: 11th minute
Amelia Miller: 15th minute
Audrey Rothmeir: (Natalie Maxey) 28th minute
Natalie Maxey: (Amelia Miller) 40th minute
Maddy Bryant: (Amelia Miller) 48th minute
Janie Hanson: (Alyshia White) 55th minute
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Morgan Smith
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: at Archbiship Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 2-1
Meadowdale goals:
Abby Bernards
Kyla Johns
Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Arlington 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1
Shorewood goals:
Jasmine Bea Lumbera 2
McKenna Anderson
Sky Helstad
Rilan Fly
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Taylor Williams (Mia Rheinheimer)
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 94-73
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 123-46
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Meadowdale defeated Mariner 106-37
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. Lynnwood Pool
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 117-66
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Cross Country
Girls team scores:
1. Shorewood 24
2. Glacier Peak 44
3. Mountlake Terrace 65
4. Cascade DNQ
Boys team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 24
2. Shorewood 32
3. Mountlake Terrace 82
4. Cascade 112
Click below to see full results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/257425/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 46th Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 20; 9 a.m. at South Whidbey High School
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.