High school sports roundup for Sept. 17, 2024

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

1st half:

Vivian Adkins

Vivian Adkins

Bella Dreitzler

Janie Hanson (assist Isabel Han)

Bella Dreitzler (Kate Baldock)

Natalie Maxey (Kate Baldock)

Janie Hanson

2nd half:

Lynnwood own goal

Bella Dreitzler (Isabel Han)

Janie Hanson (Abby Peterson)

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept.19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0-0, 1-2-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Arlington goal: Izzy Fallarme

Arlington assist: Madison Gibson

Arlington goalie (shutout): Jordan Brannon

Records: Arlington 2-2; Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-14, 25-10, 25-14

Lynnwood top stats:

Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks

Evangeline Sum: 25 assists, 3 kills

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Lia Brown: 6 kills

Emmy Alley 5 assists

Hailey Kahklen 2 assists, 1 kill

Avery McIntire: 1 kill and 1 assist

Josie Davis: 1 block

Sierra Swan: 1 kill

Catie Brown: 1 kill

Campbell Meek: 1 kill

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-2

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 140-22

Individual event results (Top 3 finishers):

200 yard freestyle:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 2:12.93

2. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:17.45

3. Sophia Miller (EW) 2:34.69

200 yard individual medley:

1. Simone Bennett (EW) 2:32.09

2. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 2:42.51

3. Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:52.47

50 yard freestyle:

1. Maya Bergan (EW) 27.50

2. Sydney Bates (EW) 27.66

3. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 28.10

100 yard butterfly:

1. Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:11.85

2. Alice Stedman (EW) 1:19.65

3. Ruth Retta (EW) 1:29.11

100 yard freestyle:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:01.22

2. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 1:03.58

3. Adison Oliver (EW) 1:08.67

500 yard freestyle:

1. Sadie Alook (EW) 6:51.30

2. Ruth Retta (EW) 7:21.13

3. Kaitlyn Myers (EW) 7:25.23

100 yard backstroke:

1. Simone Bennett (EW) 1:05.42

2. Alice Stedman (EW) 1:18.17

3. Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:18.69

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:16.32

2. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.56

3. Audrey Gibson (EW) 1:28.43

Relay Winners:

200 yard medley:

Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 2:00.06

200 yard freestyle:

Edmonds-Woodway (Maya Bergan, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:53.66

400 yard freestyle:

Edmonds-Woodway (Sophia Rodriguez, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia, Simone Bennett) 4:14.64

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool

Lynnwood dual meet at Everett YMCA

Lynnwood defeated Everett 90-65

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 85-70

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:18.16

200 individual medley: Laura McVickar (AM) 2:37.19

50 freestyle: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.83

100 butterfly: Laura McVickar (AM) 1:07.99

100 freestyle: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:04.62

500 freestyle: Rebekah Fleshman (E) 7:03.78

100 backstroke: Kyla Royce (E) 1:18.40

100 breaststroke: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:17.58

Relay winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Shifa Hanchinamani, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Caitlin Lee) 2:16.20

200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Shifa Hanchinamani, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Caitlin Lee) 2:02.75

400 freestyle: Archbishop Murphy (Katherine Pawlowski, Avery Dalrymple-Hickman, Zoe Brewer, Laura McVickar) 5:01.34

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 113-25

Individual event winners:

200 individual medley: Sienna Cordoba (K) 2:46.81

50 freestyle: Destiny Nguyen (K) 30:70

1 meter dive: Lily Miga (K) 199.95

100 butterfly: Aida Park (K) 1:10.31

100 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 57.29

500 freestyle: Janey Ryu (K) 5:32.09

100 backstroke: Destiny Nguyen (K) 1:19.04

100 breaststroke: Jany Ryu (K) 1:19.52

Relay winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Ella Jafari, Aida Park, Iris Cho) 2:05.38

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Katie Zou, Sienna Cordoba, Iris Cho, Aida Park) 1:52.30

400 freestyle: Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Dylan Buechler-Plack, Elizabeth Georgia, Leyna Ball) 4:28.12

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits