High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2023

Lynnwood’s Brandon Tran returns a shot in a singles match Monday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Ethan Welter (AM) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Russell (AM) defeated Nikunj Shah (M) 6-1, 6-2

Nathan Perez (M) defeated Dimitri Lewark (AM) 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Doubles:

Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Max Chhin/Parker Campbell (AM) 7-5, 6-1

Kyle Nong/Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Khaitam Huynh/Ethan Tong (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) defeated Nick Lewark/Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday September 20; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Sabastion Sanchez (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Hai Ho/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Andreas Karnikis/Henry Bley (S) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Tyson Castandeda (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Noah Ali/Liam Gallagher (S) defeated Kaleb Wendt/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Shorewood 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Wednesday September 20; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday September 20; 4:00 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday September 20; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits