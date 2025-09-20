High school sports roundup for Sept. 18, 2025

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace tied Meadowdale 2-2

Mountlake Terrace goals:

La’akea Manahan (Mia Rheinheimer) 10′

Abby Schmicker (Addison Keopraseurt) 27′

Meadowdale goals:

Dulce Alvarez 18′

Victoria Fallarme 60′

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 0-2-1, 2-3-1; Meadowdale 1-0-1, 3-1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 4-1

Click here to read the story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-2; Shorewood 1-1, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-1, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-2, 6-4

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Liam Milsted (EW) 6-3, 6-0

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jaikin Choy (L) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Logan Rader/Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Isamu Nakamo/Matthew Vu (L) 7-6, 7-6

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Benny Huerta/Tashi Gilginis (L) 7-5, 7-5

Stas Agol/Caleb Agol (EW) defeated Kaden Chor/Simon Huynh (L) 6-4, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 22; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Kevin Vesvarut (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Ryan Rosenberg (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Doubles:

Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (S) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Edgar Zheng/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Reid Bley/Alder Macky (S) defeated Tenzin Namgyal/Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-1

Zane Weber (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-1, 6-0

Nathaniel Skonier (S) defeated Dylan Nguyen (M) 6-3, 7-6

Doubles:

Shane McMullen/Asher Martin (S) defeated Lance Moua/Kai Rowse (M) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Browcleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Kyong Oh/Nikos Karnickis (M) 6-0, 6-1

Keane Patterson/Micah Koehler (S) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) 6-1, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-0

25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Indiria Carey-Boxley: 16 kills

Addy Pontak: 16 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-2; Shorecrest 0-1, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Glacier Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-3

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records: Stanwood 2-1; Lynnwood 1-3

Lynnwood next match: Glacier Peak tournament; Saturday, Sept. 20; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Girls Swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 118-52

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 2:13.21

200 medley: Olivia Otto (S) 2:40.16

50 freestyle: Sophie Plano (S) 28.79

100 butterfly: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:14.03

100 freestyle: Lexi Coates (L) 1:04.59

500 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 6:09.82

100 backstroke: Ryane Wright (S) 1:15.70

100 breaststroke: Lexi Coates (L) 1:17.73

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Stanwood (Sarah Veazey, Isla Hollingsworth, Sophie Plano, Alex Marquis) 2:14.64

200 freestyle: Stanwood (Ryane Wright, Tracey Prather, Kaitlynn Helphrey, Alora de Vera) 2:02.12

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Alex Marquis, Malia Brown, Sarah Veazey, Sophie Plano) 4:36.46

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics