High school sports roundup for Sept. 19-20, 2025

Friday, Sept. 19
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 43-6
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 55-6
Saturday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
South Whidbey 46th Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School
Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Hamlin Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 2025 Nike Portland XC; Friday, Sept. 26 at Blue Lake Regional Park
Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon
Multiple schools including Meadowdale
Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett, Kamiak, Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, Sept. 24; 3:45 p.m. at Hamlin Park
