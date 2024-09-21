High school sports roundup for Sept. 19, 2024

Girls Volleyball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-2

25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10

Stanwood top individual stats:

Addi Bowie: 30 assists, 18 digs, and 3 kills

Harper Neyens: 18 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces and 1 block

Whitney Longspaugh: 30 digs, 10 kills and 1 block

Cambrielle Brown: 20 digs, 8 kills and 2 aces

Lyla Henken: 18 digs and 4 aces

Olivia Wildenberg: 9 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace

Presley Harris: 5 digs and 2 kills

Zoey Halligan: 4 kills and 2 digs

Liza Howe: 6 digs

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer 18 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces and 3 blocks

Evangeline Sum: 35 assists, 10 digs and 4 blocks

Audrey Williams: 10 blocks and 7 kills

Harmony Johnson: 13 digs and 9 kills

Ady Morgan: 16 digs, 4 blocks and 4 kills

Records: Stanwood 1-2; Lynnwood 3-1

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-18, 25-22, 25-17

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Lindsey Warner: 7 kills and 4 blocks

Aurelia Ngantung: 22 assists

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Meadowdale Getchell 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Click here to read story.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 2-2; Meadowdale 1-1, 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Abby Peterson

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 2-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace: Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-0, 6-1

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-3

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-3

Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Doubles:

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Eli Agol/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Lynnwood 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday September 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday September 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Nathan Perez (M) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

Kyle Nong (M) defeated Ashton Johnson (S) 6-3, 6-1

Zane Weber (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-1, 6-0

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Sebastian Summers/Ty Vanderpoel (M) defeated Luca Stacey/Andrew Broweleit (M) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Noah Koehler/Kieran Viswanathan (S) defeated Josh Lee/Aaron Hurlbut (M) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 2-4; Shorecrest 3-2

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Stephen Valmayer (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Riley Boyd (S) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Peter Kosten/Xander Gordan (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Jaydon Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Chase Hanby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zhang (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (M) defeated Zack Gordon/Winston Yao (S) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3

Records: Shorewood 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:30 pm. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Cascade/Lynnwood/Mariner/Shorewood

at Hamlin Park

Boys scores:

1. Shorewood 15

2. Lynnwood 62

3. Mariner 76

4. Cascade 92

Top boys’ finishers:

1. Otto Erhart (S) 15:37

2. Max Billett (S) 15:57

3. Tristan Crittenden (S) 15:59

4. Isaiah Schuelke (S) 16:07

5. Elijah Graves (S) 16:15

6. Alex Yee (S) 16:15

7. Joel Rice (S) 16:57

8. Noah Raupp (S) 17:10

9. Kale Solomon (L) 17:17

10. Joshua Dawson (L) 17:28

Girls scores:

1. Shorewood 15

2. Lynnwood 48

3. Mariner 85

Top girls’ finishers:

1. Hanna Bruno (S) 20:08

2. Maya Mirabueno (S) 20:30

3. Violet Koslowsky (S) 20:39

4. Cleo Dalasta (S) 20:46

5. Lucy Eichelberger (S) 21:04

6. Taylor Duquette (S) 21:27

7. Charley Weitkamp (L) 21:27

8. Addison Worthington (L) 21:28

9. Annika Crow (S) 21:35

10. Finley Houck (S) 22:13

11. Isabel Harris (L) 22:24

12. Alice Tyler (L) 22:37

Click below for all results:

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239138/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: SW Carl Westling 45th WC Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 21; at South Whidbey High School

Girls Swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 117-51

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Anna Paul (S) 2:14.51

200 individual medley: Sarah Zastoupil (S) 2:38.50

50 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 29.26

100 butterfly: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:11.94

100 freestyle: Olivia Otto (S) 1:06.78

500 freestyle: Anna Paul (S) 5:52.06

100 backstroke: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:12.79

100 breaststroke: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:17.26

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Stanwood (Jazmyn Legg, Faith Dilworth, Sophie Plano, Sarah Zastoupil) 2:10.60

200 freestyle: Stanwood (Sarah Zastoupil, Mattea Ingram, Sophie Plano, Anna Paul) 1:57.56

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Anna Paul, Sophie Plano, Faith Dilworth, Jazmyn Legg) 4:16.11

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 103-77

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:03.53

200 individual medley: Aila Howson (S) 2:20.91

50 freestyle: Charlotte Phillips (S) 26.77

1 meter dive: Maggie Beatty-Witt (S) 172.65

100 butterfly: Quinn Whorley (S) 1:00.90

100 freestyle: Hazel Anderson (S) 1:00.22

500 freestyle: Charlotte Phillips (S) 5:48.17

100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.50

100 breaststroke: Aila Howson (S) 1:11.32

Relay winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:58.43

200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips, Quinn Whorley) 1:47.60

400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips, Hazel Anderson, Quinn Whorley) 3:59.88

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

— Compiled by Steve Willits