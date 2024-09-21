High school sports roundup for Sept. 19, 2024

Girls Volleyball
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-2
25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10
Stanwood top individual stats:
Addi Bowie: 30 assists, 18 digs, and 3 kills
Harper Neyens: 18 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces and 1 block
Whitney Longspaugh: 30 digs, 10 kills and 1 block
Cambrielle Brown: 20 digs, 8 kills and 2 aces
Lyla Henken: 18 digs and 4 aces
Olivia Wildenberg: 9 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace
Presley Harris: 5 digs and 2 kills
Zoey Halligan: 4 kills and 2 digs
Liza Howe: 6 digs
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer 18 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces and 3 blocks
Evangeline Sum: 35 assists, 10 digs and 4 blocks
Audrey Williams: 10 blocks and 7 kills
Harmony Johnson: 13 digs and 9 kills
Ady Morgan: 16 digs, 4 blocks and 4 kills
Records: Stanwood 1-2; Lynnwood 3-1
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-18, 25-22, 25-17
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Lindsey Warner: 7 kills and 4 blocks
Aurelia Ngantung: 22 assists
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Meadowdale Getchell 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Click here to read story.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 2-2; Meadowdale 1-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Abby Peterson
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 2-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace: Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-0, 6-1
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 6-3
Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-0, 6-3
Mateo Mahoney (EW) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles:
Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Eli Agol/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1
Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Lynnwood 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday September 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday September 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Nathan Perez (M) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
Kyle Nong (M) defeated Ashton Johnson (S) 6-3, 6-1
Zane Weber (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-1, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) defeated Shane McMullen/Nathaniel Skonier (S) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
Sebastian Summers/Ty Vanderpoel (M) defeated Luca Stacey/Andrew Broweleit (M) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Noah Koehler/Kieran Viswanathan (S) defeated Josh Lee/Aaron Hurlbut (M) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 2-4; Shorecrest 3-2
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
JD Drake (S) defeated Stephen Valmayer (MT) 6-2, 6-1
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Riley Boyd (S) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Peter Kosten/Xander Gordan (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Jaydon Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Chase Hanby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zhang (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (M) defeated Zack Gordon/Winston Yao (S) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3
Records: Shorewood 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:30 pm. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cross Country
Cascade/Lynnwood/Mariner/Shorewood
at Hamlin Park
Boys scores:
1. Shorewood 15
2. Lynnwood 62
3. Mariner 76
4. Cascade 92
Top boys’ finishers:
1. Otto Erhart (S) 15:37
2. Max Billett (S) 15:57
3. Tristan Crittenden (S) 15:59
4. Isaiah Schuelke (S) 16:07
5. Elijah Graves (S) 16:15
6. Alex Yee (S) 16:15
7. Joel Rice (S) 16:57
8. Noah Raupp (S) 17:10
9. Kale Solomon (L) 17:17
10. Joshua Dawson (L) 17:28
Girls scores:
1. Shorewood 15
2. Lynnwood 48
3. Mariner 85
Top girls’ finishers:
1. Hanna Bruno (S) 20:08
2. Maya Mirabueno (S) 20:30
3. Violet Koslowsky (S) 20:39
4. Cleo Dalasta (S) 20:46
5. Lucy Eichelberger (S) 21:04
6. Taylor Duquette (S) 21:27
7. Charley Weitkamp (L) 21:27
8. Addison Worthington (L) 21:28
9. Annika Crow (S) 21:35
10. Finley Houck (S) 22:13
11. Isabel Harris (L) 22:24
12. Alice Tyler (L) 22:37
Click below for all results:
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239138/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: SW Carl Westling 45th WC Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 21; at South Whidbey High School
Girls Swimming
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 117-51
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Anna Paul (S) 2:14.51
200 individual medley: Sarah Zastoupil (S) 2:38.50
50 freestyle: Alora de Vera (S) 29.26
100 butterfly: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:11.94
100 freestyle: Olivia Otto (S) 1:06.78
500 freestyle: Anna Paul (S) 5:52.06
100 backstroke: Caitlin Lee (L) 1:12.79
100 breaststroke: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:17.26
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Stanwood (Jazmyn Legg, Faith Dilworth, Sophie Plano, Sarah Zastoupil) 2:10.60
200 freestyle: Stanwood (Sarah Zastoupil, Mattea Ingram, Sophie Plano, Anna Paul) 1:57.56
400 freestyle: Stanwood (Anna Paul, Sophie Plano, Faith Dilworth, Jazmyn Legg) 4:16.11
Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Pool
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 103-77
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:03.53
200 individual medley: Aila Howson (S) 2:20.91
50 freestyle: Charlotte Phillips (S) 26.77
1 meter dive: Maggie Beatty-Witt (S) 172.65
100 butterfly: Quinn Whorley (S) 1:00.90
100 freestyle: Hazel Anderson (S) 1:00.22
500 freestyle: Charlotte Phillips (S) 5:48.17
100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.50
100 breaststroke: Aila Howson (S) 1:11.32
Relay winners:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:58.43
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips, Quinn Whorley) 1:47.60
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips, Hazel Anderson, Quinn Whorley) 3:59.88
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.