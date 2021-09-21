High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
15-25, 25-22, 14-25, 27-25, 15-10
Cascade individual stats:
– Julia Boyko 5 aces and 4 digs
– Jessica Fincle 6 kills and 3 blocks
Records: Cascade 1-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Arlington; Wednesday Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 3-0
25-16, 25-16, 25-10
Arlington individual stats:
– Emily Mekelburg 10 kills, 5 digs 1 ace and 1 block
– Malia Shepherd 7 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces
– Brookelyn Ramey 13 assists, 8 digs and 5 aces
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McAlister 7 kills and 2 aces
Records: Arlington 4-1; Lynnwood 3-2
Lynnwood next match; vs Cascade; Wednesday Sept. 22 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-1
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Zaid Khad (S) 6-4, 2-6, (10-2)
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Calvin Rice (S) 6-1, 6-3
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Owen Pierce (S) 6-0, 6-1
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Connor Wakefield/Matthew Gardiner (S) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Schum Vohra/Spencer Berry (S) 6-1, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) 6-3, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday Sept. 22; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood- Mountlake Terrace
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Sept. 22; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
