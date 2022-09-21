High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2022

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson: 13 kills and 3 blocks
– Eva Sum: 16 digs and 7 aces
– Charlie Thomas: 31 assists and 5 aces
– Paige Gessey: 10 kills and 2 blocks
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Jessie Tong: 5 kills and 6 digs
– Sara Maricutu: 7 assists and 6 digs
– Haley Trinh: 10 digs and 2 aces
Records (overall and league) : Lynnwood 3-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 2-2
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
No details reported
Records (overall and league):
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3-0, 1-4-0; Arlington 0-5-0, 1-5-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-0, 2-3-0; Stanwood 2-3-0, 2-4-0
Meadowdale next match: at Arlington: Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin
– Claire August
– Ava Hunt
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-0, 5-0-1; Everett 0-3-0, 0-3-0
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbiship Murphy 3-1-0, 3-2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1, 3-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-3, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-2, 6-1
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-0
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Vincent Ly (M) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Meadowdale 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match:vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls swimming
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 98-71
Individual Event Winners:
– 200 freestyle: Katie Lombard (MT) 2:16.84
– 200 medley: Claire Smith (K) 2:17.58
– 50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.52
– 100 butterfly: Janey Ryu (K) 1:05.12
– 100 freestyle: Lombard (MT) 1:03.27
– 500 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 5:56.66
– 100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:02.96
– 100 breaststroke: Voung (MT) 1:15.93
Relay Winners:
– 200 medley: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Ryu, Smith, Aida Park) 2:01.09
– 200 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryu, Park, Anna Smirnova, Katie Zou) 1:51.34
– 400 freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Zou, Park, Lorenzo) 4:03.74
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday September 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Cross country
At Mountlake Terrace High School
4000 Meters Boys Team Scores:
1. Jackson 28
2. Mountlake Terrace 37
3. Marysville Getchell 72
Top individual finishers:
1. Carter Middleton (MT) 13:51
2. Noah Friedrich (J) 14:26
3. Aarav Singh (J) 14:26
4. Mark Tiersma (MT) 14:33
5. Brandon Emory (MG) 14:54
Other top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
7. Christian Cox 15:04
14. Isaac Williams 15:19
15. Dominick Cole 15:24
4000 Meters Girls Team Scores:
1. Jackson 28
2. Marysville Getchell 41
3. Marysville Pilchuck 69
4. Mountlake Terrace 89
Top individual finishers:
1. Selena Bangerter (J) 16:36
2. Emma Hamm (J) 16:48
3. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 17:33
4. Marly Martinez (MG) 17:41
5. Bailey Board (J) 17:53
Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
9. Sonita Chen 18:30
18. Arielle Analau 19:27
19. Erin Woodman 19:34
20. Jolie Davison 19:36
26. Sadie Sadler 20:23
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Nike 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Cedarcrest Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
