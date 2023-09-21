High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2023

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 5-7, 6-3, 12-10
Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (AM) 6-4, 6-2
Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated opponent 6-0, 6-3
John Marquart (EW) defeated Max Chhin (AM) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Dimitri Lewart/Parker Campbell (AM) 6-1, 6-0
Simon Giles/Cavin Schillinger (EW) defeated Khaitam Huynh/Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-2
Eli Agol/Tim Park (EW) defeated Nick Lewark/Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Singles:
Sohum Vohra (S) defeated Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-2
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Nicholas Blas (M) 6-2, 6-1
Spencer Berry (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-4, 0-6, 10-7
Thomas Linville (S) defeated Nikunj Shah (M) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mort (M) 6-1, 6-0
Kyle Nong/Nathan Perez (M) defeated Owen Watson/Aaron Chen (S) 7-6, 6-7, 10-6
Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (S) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-3
Records: Shorecrest 4-2; Meadowdale 2-3
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-0, 6-3
Peter Kosten (S) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-2, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Diego Bracon (L) 6-0, 6-1
Andreas Karnikis (S) defeated Derek Simbulan (L) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Sam Boraida/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran/Michael Vo (L) 6-0, 6-3
Chase Hamby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 5-7, 6-4, 12-10
Zoran Kahn/Oliver Truong (S) defeated Lam Vu/Jaikin Choy (L) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Shorewood 6-1; Lynnwood 2-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Nathan Kim (C) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
Jay Saefong (C) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Landon Herston (C) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Hai Ho/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Jiang Yang/Zane Axberg (C) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Jad Elayan/Agustine Dang (C) defeated Austin Toulouse/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-4, 6-1
Records: Cascade 2-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Cross Country
Everett/Lake Stevens/Mariner/Meadowdale/Shorewood
At Hamlin Park, 3 miles
Girls team scores:
1. Lake Stevens 38
2. Shorewood 62
3. Meadowdale 67
4. Everett 79
5. Mariner 133
Girls top individual finishers:
1. Peyton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:45
2. Paige Trumbull (Lake Stevens) 20:24
3. Lucie Buchanan (Everett) 20:24
4. Dalia Hansen (Lake Stevens) 20:25
5. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:29
6. Dakota Latham (Lake Stevens) 20:43
7. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (Mariner) 20:53
8. Clara Robertson (Everett) 20:58
9. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 21:11
10. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:15
Other Meadowdale top finishers:
19. Eliana Wong 22:13
23. Emma Averbeck 22:27
26. Lynn Le 22:44
28. Sofia Mallet 23:02
38. Leah Stangohr 23:43
Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 17
2. Meadowdale 46
3. Everett 99
4. Lake Stevens 100
5. Mariner 128
Boys top individual finishers:
1. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 15:48
2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:54
3. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:54
4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 16:12
5. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:45
6. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:51
7. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 16:53
8. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:53
9. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:03
10. Aaron Ton (Mariner) 17:11
Other top Meadowdale finishers:
11. KeyShawn Shepard 17:27
16. Jackson Marti 17:28
17. Patrick Steier 17:34
34. Jacob Roark 18:41
Meadowdale next meet: Three Course Challenge; Saturday September 23 at Camp Rilea, Oregon
— Compiled by Steve Willits
