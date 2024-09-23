High school sports roundup for Sept. 20-21, 2024

Friday, Sept. 20

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 27-14

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 6 for 8, 43 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 29 carries for 127 yards, 1 TD

Mason Wilson: 18 carries for 107 yards, 1 TD

Nate Brown: 1 carry for 2 yards

Ely Meegan: 1 carry for -3 yards

Receiving:

Ely Meegan: 1 reception for 26 yards

Nate Brown: 3 receptions for 11 yards, 1 TD

Cody Ekanayake: 1 reception for 9 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 reception for -3 yards

Tackles:

Nate Brown 15, Owen Boswell 5, Eli Swett 5, Andrew McBride 5, Mo Sillah 4, Jacob Gomez 3, Liam Moore 3, Cody Ekanayake 2, Terrance Lindamood 2, Ely Meegan 1, Mason Wilson 1, Bryce Pawling 1, Ethen Young 1

Sacks:

Eli Swett 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-1; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-14

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 1-1, 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 48-8

No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 27; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 21

Cross Country

Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale

Click here for all results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 28; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson, Shorecrest and Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 26; at Jackson High School

The Mook XC Invite

at Alderbook Golf Course in Tillamook, Oregon

Multiple schools including Mountlake Terrace

Click here for all results.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck and Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ballinger Park

Carl Westling 45th XC Invitational

at South Whidbey High School

Multiple schools including Lynnwood

Click here for all results.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26 at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits