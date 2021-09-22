High school sports roundup for Sept. 21, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-0
25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 16 digs and 2 aces
– Ella Ray 6 kills
– Eden Thoesen 11 assists and 2 aces
– Tanna Kollen 4 kills and 3 blocks
Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Everett 2-2
Meadowdale next match; at Stanwood; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-22, 25-12, 25-23
Stanwood individual stats:
– Barrett Anderson 18 kills and 13 digs
– Baylor Hezel 5 aces and 17 digs
– Emma Floyd 5 kills, 4 aces and 11 digs
– Olivia Ruickert 5 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces
– Grace Henken 10 digs and 24 assists
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Ellie Lombard 5 blocks and 2 kills
– Carly Epp 4 aces
– Kayla Bentosino 14 digs
– Isabelle Allred 2 blocks and 2 kills
– Maya Faulkner 3 kills
Records: Stanwood 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
– Deanna Montero Vega (3)
– Jessica Emerson
– Vivianna Adkins
– Sydney Chappell
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
– Merideth Eldridge
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-1; Cascade 0-5
Edmonds Woodway next match; at Arlington; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 3-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin
– Chloe Parker
– Dani Cortezzo
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:
– Sierra Sonko
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1-3; Stanwood 2-4
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Arlington goal scorers:
– Jersey Walker (3)
– Audrey Jay (3)
– Rachel Snow (2)
Arlington goalkeeper shutout:
– Lexi Miller-Wood
Records: Arlington 2-3-1; Lynnwood 2-4
Lynnwood next match; at Cascade; Thursday Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Everett defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Everett goal scorers:
– Genesis Molina
– Taylor Marshall
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Rachel Rietz
Records: Everett 1-4; Meadowdale 2-3-1
Meadowdale next match; vs Stanwood; Thursday Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 115-55
200 medley relay- Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, El Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 2:01.47; 200 freestyle- Maddie Eaves (S) 2:17.29; 200 individual medley- Aila Howson (S) 2:25.38; 50 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 26.94; 100 butterfly- Quinn Whorley (S) 1:04.63; 100 freestyle- Miranda Thompson (S) 58.67; 500 freestyle- Simone Bennett (EW) 6:05.14; 200 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Eliana Harrick, Mia Sanchez, El Howson) 1:58.34; 100 backstroke- Miranda Thompson (S) 1:05.78; 100 breaststroke- Aila Howson (S) 1:13.85; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Miranda Thompson, Owan Fralick, Maddie Eaves, Quinn Whorley) 4:07.13
Edmonds-Woodway next meet; vs Mariner: Thursday Sept. 23; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.