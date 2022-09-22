High school sports roundup for Sept. 21, 2022

Cross Country
At Weston High School, Arlington Airport Trails
Three Mile Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 25
2. Shorecrest 38
3. Monroe
4. Lynnwood DNQ
Top individual finishers:
1. Luke Schmidt (S) 15:00
2. Kellen Langford (A) 15:45
3. George Fernandez (S) 15:54
4. Noah Bumgardner (A) 15:54
5. Blake Wayman (A) 16:07
Lynnwood finishers:
18. Richard Choy 18:20
22. Kale Solomon 19:40
Three Mile Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 38
2. Arlington 40
3. Monroe 72
4. Lynnwood 95
Top individual finishers:
1. Madison Griffith (A) 18:46
2. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 19:21
3. Aleixs Canovali-McKenzie (M) 19:29
4. Brooke Henkin (A) 19:42
5. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:04
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
37. Brianna Woods (L) 25:50
38. Cora Weeks (L) 25:55
46. Venus Hernandez (L) 30:02
47. Ella Wright (L) 31:07
Lynnwood next meet: vs Marysville-Pilchuck and Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
