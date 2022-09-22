High school sports roundup for Sept. 21, 2022

Cross Country

At Weston High School, Arlington Airport Trails

Three Mile Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 25

2. Shorecrest 38

3. Monroe

4. Lynnwood DNQ

Top individual finishers:

1. Luke Schmidt (S) 15:00

2. Kellen Langford (A) 15:45

3. George Fernandez (S) 15:54

4. Noah Bumgardner (A) 15:54

5. Blake Wayman (A) 16:07

Lynnwood finishers:

18. Richard Choy 18:20

22. Kale Solomon 19:40

Three Mile Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 38

2. Arlington 40

3. Monroe 72

4. Lynnwood 95

Top individual finishers:

1. Madison Griffith (A) 18:46

2. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 19:21

3. Aleixs Canovali-McKenzie (M) 19:29

4. Brooke Henkin (A) 19:42

5. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:04

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

37. Brianna Woods (L) 25:50

38. Cora Weeks (L) 25:55

46. Venus Hernandez (L) 30:02

47. Ella Wright (L) 31:07

Lynnwood next meet: vs Marysville-Pilchuck and Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 28; at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits