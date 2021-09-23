High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0
25-12, 25-20, 25-17

Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McAlister 7 kills and 10 digs
– Hannah Johnson 12 kills and 4 blocks
– Charlie Thomas 29 assists, 3 kills and 2 aces
– Cassidy Johnson 5 kills and 4 aces

Records: Lynnwood 4-2; Cascade 1-4

Lynnwood next league match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School 

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-13, 25-14, 25-23

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Kaitlyn Jensen 9 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace
– Katelyn Ely 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks
– Siena Stewart 15 assists and 4 digs

Records: Arlington 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Lynnwood; Tuesday Sept.28; 7 p.m. 

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-0, 6-4
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-3, 6-2
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Alex Lee (M) 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1

Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-1, 6-3
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-3, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Glacier Peak

Hamlin Park, Shoreline

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Meadowdale 32
Glacier Peak 49
Shorecrest 50

Individual times:

  1. Adisen Stratton (GP) 21:28
  2. Payton Conover (M) 23:26
  3. Hannah Hader (GP) 23:53
  4. Gia Powell (M) 23:56
  5. Hana Butler (S) 23:56
  6. Fatima Camara (S) 24:00
  7. Jordan Leith (M) 25:06
  8. Allison Skoog (GP) 25:07
  9. Annalisa Grant (M) 25:15
  10. Sonja Amy (M) 25:16

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 28
Meadowdale 37
Shorecrest 60

Individual times:

  1. Nicholas LeBar (GP) 18:28
  2. Austin Seals (M) 18:37
  3. Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 18:39
  4. Simon Gezai (M) 18:44
  5. George Fernandez (S) 19:17
  6. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 19:17
  7. Wyatt Waddell (M) 19:39
  8. Dimitrius Smith (GP) 19:42
  9. John Patterson (M) 19:45
  10. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 19:54

Meadowdale next race; Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday Sept. 25; 9 a.m (JV) and 1 p.m. (varsity) at Lake Sammamish State Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

 

