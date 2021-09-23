High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0
25-12, 25-20, 25-17
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sarah McAlister 7 kills and 10 digs
– Hannah Johnson 12 kills and 4 blocks
– Charlie Thomas 29 assists, 3 kills and 2 aces
– Cassidy Johnson 5 kills and 4 aces
Records: Lynnwood 4-2; Cascade 1-4
Lynnwood next league match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-13, 25-14, 25-23
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Kaitlyn Jensen 9 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace
– Katelyn Ely 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks
– Siena Stewart 15 assists and 4 digs
Records: Arlington 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Lynnwood; Tuesday Sept.28; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-0, 6-4
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-3, 6-2
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Alex Lee (M) 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-1, 6-3
Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-3, 6-1
Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Everett; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Thursday Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Meadowdale/Shorecrest/Glacier Peak
Hamlin Park, Shoreline
5,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Meadowdale 32
Glacier Peak 49
Shorecrest 50
Individual times:
- Adisen Stratton (GP) 21:28
- Payton Conover (M) 23:26
- Hannah Hader (GP) 23:53
- Gia Powell (M) 23:56
- Hana Butler (S) 23:56
- Fatima Camara (S) 24:00
- Jordan Leith (M) 25:06
- Allison Skoog (GP) 25:07
- Annalisa Grant (M) 25:15
- Sonja Amy (M) 25:16
5,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 28
Meadowdale 37
Shorecrest 60
Individual times:
- Nicholas LeBar (GP) 18:28
- Austin Seals (M) 18:37
- Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 18:39
- Simon Gezai (M) 18:44
- George Fernandez (S) 19:17
- Joachim Jakuc (GP) 19:17
- Wyatt Waddell (M) 19:39
- Dimitrius Smith (GP) 19:42
- John Patterson (M) 19:45
- Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 19:54
Meadowdale next race; Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday Sept. 25; 9 a.m (JV) and 1 p.m. (varsity) at Lake Sammamish State Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
