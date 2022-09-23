High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 23 kills, 9 digs
Steph Grimes: 23 digs
Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 17 kills, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 8 blocks
Eva Sum: 23 digs, 2 aces
Gracie Kouthong: 6 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 3-1, 4-2
Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Everett; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 27-25
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Elizabeth Veshkurova: 7 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs
Lem Dittoe: 9 kills
Sydney Petelle: 34 assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks
Rachel Wechsler: 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 12 kills, 2 aces
Phuong Lam: 7 kills, 2 aces
Sarah Maricutu: 6 kills, 21 assists, 14 digs
Haley Trinh: 3 kills, 11 aces, 21 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (A) 6-1, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (A) 6-1, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Patrick Henry (A) 6-0, 6-3
Will Bates (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (A) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Cole Balen/Sean Balen (A) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Josh Navaluna/Lochlan Shevlin (A) 6-2, 6-1
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Max Chhin/Owen Russell (A) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Archbishop Murphy 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 4-3
Singles:
Nathan Kim (C) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Tim Shim (C) 7-5, 6-4
Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 7-6, 6-7, 6-1
Dustin Krestel (C) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Aden Le/Jeremy Perrault (MT) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) 6-2, 6-4
Yash Verma/Braeden Davidson (MT) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
Hal Ho/Justin Ho (MT) defeated Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3; Cascade 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-3, 6-1
Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 6-1, 1-6, 7-5
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-0, 6-3
Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Spencer Berry (S) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated John O’Connell/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-3, 6-1
Jake Whitaker/Drew Bladek (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
Jaime Moore/Aaron Chen (S) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shorecrest 3-3; Meadowdale 2-5
Meadowdale next match:vs Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood vs Lake Stevens
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer: Melia Plumis
Edmonds-Woodway goal keeper shutout: Meredith Eldridge
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1, 4-1-1; Stanwood 2-4-0, 2-5-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 24; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Laura Rice
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-1, 5-0-2; Archbishop Murphy 3-1-1, 3-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Meadowdale goal scorer: Izzy Fallarme
Records (league and overall): Arlington 2-4, 3-4; Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 1-3, 1-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 24; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross Country
At Stanwood High School
2.5 Miles
Boys Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 15
2. Glacier Peak 72
3. Meadowdale 81
4. Stanwood 84
Top individual finishers:
1. Russell Vaughan (K) 13:06
2. Michael Nall (K) 13:08
3. Benjamin Stenberg (K) 13:27
4. Gabriel Donnelly (K) 13:40
5. Grayson Plegge (K) 13:58
Meadowdale top finishers:
8. Patrick Steier 14:12
9. Sebastian Summers 14:12
21. Colin Ray 15:12
32. Nathanael Edmonds 15:46
36. Nikolaus Nelson 16:23
Girls Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 31
2. Meadowdale 54
3. Stanwood 66
4. Glacier Peak 84
Top individual finishers:
1. Payton Conover (M) 14:27
2. Bella Hasan (K) 14:55
3. Lael ten Hoopen (S) 15:07
4. Zoe Grant (M) 15:12
5. Madeline Graves (K) 15:16
Other top Meadowdale finishers:
10. Lynn Le 15:38
18. Annalisa Grant 16:37
21. Leah Stangohr 16:59
Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 27; at Lynndale Park
Girls swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 135-33
No details reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Shorecrest vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.