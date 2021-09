High school sports roundup for Sept. 23, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24

Everett individual stats:

– Lillian Thompson 13 kills and 6 blocks

– Caroline Jameson 5 kills, 2 aces and 3 blocks

– Maggie Chadwick 14 assists

– Camille Maggio 6 kills

– Peyton Lust 6 assists, 1 ace and 16 digs

Records: Everett 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next league match; at Meadowdale; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 3-1

22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 27-25

Stanwood individual stats:

– Baylor Hezel 29 digs

– Barrett Anderson 13 kills and 14 digs

– Emma Floyd 6 aces, 12 kills and 7 digs

– Olivia Rueckert 2 aces, 7 kills, 7 blocks, 2 assists and 5 digs

– Grace Henken 19 assists, 7 digs

– Mischa Kessler 14 assists and 6 digs

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 23 digs

– Mia Johns 6 kills

– Tanna Kollen 5 kills and 2 blocks

– Eden Thoesen 11 assists and 9 digs

Records: Stanwood 5-0; Meadowdale 3-3

Meadowdale next league match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Laith Dirseye (Ev) 6-0, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Avery Thompson (Ev) 6-1, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Anthony Soriano (Ev) 6-1, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Leyton Brunni (Ev) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Dann Woodard/Grant Mueller (Ev) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, (10-6)

Cooper McCarthy/ Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Wesley Mueller/Dominic Bertoldi (Ev) 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

Jude Wilcox/Ryson Smith (EW) defeated Matthew Bartlett/Sam Zeka 6-2, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lake Stevens; Monday Sept. 27; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Matthew Sheuffele (C) defeated Kai Magbuhaf (MT) 6-3, 6-4

Dallin Agler (C) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Ben Britton (MT) defeated Jacob Hahn (C) 6-3, 6-2

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Yuvraj Ajimal (C) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Christian Gill-More/Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Kevin Jacks/Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-1, 6-0

Tim Bodilla/Charlie Pak (C) defeated Matthew Choi/Hans Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Nicholas Barushka/Ben Ketchum (MT) defeated Gio Manabat/Moses Tran (C) 6-2, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday Sept. 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 4-3

Singles:

Tommy McMahon (L) defeated Danny Nguyen (M) 6-2, 6-0

Itzack Tamabaua (M) won by forfeit

Evan Young (L) defeated Joseph Na (M) 6-1, 6-3

Drew Kiner (L) defeated Jeremy Nguyen (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Jesus Rangel/William Tujo (M) defeated Luke Tyler/Matt Ruiz (L) 6-2, 6-1

Dennis Pham/Aaron Ly (M) defeated Ethan Truong/Alvin Le (L) 6-3, 6-1

Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) defeated Landon Manoppo/Nick Chhum (M) 6-3, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday Sept. 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Deanna Montero Vega

Arlington goal scorer

– Carly Bartlow

* Edmonds-Woodway also scored on an Arlington own goal

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-1; Arlington 2-4-1

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Lynnwood; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood tied Cascade 2-2

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Maya Kembel (2)

Cascade goal scorers:

– Taylor Browne

– Zoey Rhodes

Records: Lynnwood 2-4-1; Cascade 0-5-1

Lynnwood next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Everett goal scorer:

– Taylor Marshall

Everett assist:

– Gadi Zesati

Records: Everett 2-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-2-3

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Meadowdale; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Nikki Dallas

– Emmi Kuecker

Records: Stanwood 3-4; Meadowdale 2-4-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Sept. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

Arlington/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood

Lake Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 16

Lynnwood 59

Arlington 60

Individual times:

Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 16:20 Stella Smith (EW) 16:28 Jemma Willcox (EW) 16:36 Martina Landa (EW) 16:54 Rachel Elliott (L) 17:33 Macy Tran (EW) 17:36 Donna Marie Harris (L) 17:54 Sophie Gaudin (A) 18:00 Ella Suico (EW) 18:06 Sophia Cushman (A) 18:09

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Arlington 15

Edmonds-Woodway 43

Lynnwood DNQ

Individual times:

Brandon Moore (A) 13:34 Ryan Rushton (A) 13:55 Kiyoshi Hall (A) 13:55 Kellen Langford (A) 14:06 Myles Murray (A) 14:06 Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 14:19 Talli Kimani (EW) 14:27 Ciaran Brennan (EW) 14:44 Jadon Chesnutt (A) 14:46 Luke Blomberg (EW) 14:53

Lynnwood next race: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday Sept. 25; 9 a.m. (JV) and 1 p.m. (varsity) at Lake Sammamish State Park

Edmonds-Woodway next race: Nike Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 2; 2:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course

Jackson/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace/ Snohomish

Valley View Middle School, Snohomish

2.9 Miles Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Snohomish 38

Jackson 44

Mountlake Terrace 65

Marysville Getchell 66

Individual times:

Paige Gerrard (S) 19:09 Jolie Davison (MT) 20:57 Jenna Sorenson (S) 21:04 Emma Hamm (J) 21:05 Bailey Board (J) 21:07 Grace LeWarne (S) 21:50 Karina Anderson (MG) 21:58 Selena Bangerter (J) 22:24 Piper Jones-Moses (MG) 23:18 Grace Jones-Grisim (J) 23:41

2.9 Miles Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Jackson 24

Snohomish 40

Mountlake Terrace 73

Marysville Getchell 100

Individual times:

Logan Johns (J) 16:50 Sean Bubernak (J) 16:51 Diego Corchado (S) 17:19 Samuel Lepse (S) 17:41 Mason Koh (J) 17:51 Austin Kramer (S) 18:00 Jeremy Kim (J) 18:02 Christian Cox (MT) 18:04 Daniel He (J) 18:06 Winuka Kalatunge (MG) 18:10

Mountlake Terrace next race: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday Sept. 25; 9 a.m. (JV) and 1 p.m. (varsity) at Lake Sammamish State Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits