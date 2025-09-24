High school sports roundup for Sept. 23, 2025

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Katie Woodman

Abby Mattens

Taylor Williams

Brynlee Dubiel

Sadie Parker

Mia Rheinheimer

Lynnwood own goal

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Mia Rheinheimer (4)

Sadie Parker

Abby Schmicker

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-2-1, 3-1-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

~~~

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Akiko Ikegami (Jane Miceli assist)

Shorecrest goal:

Pip Watkinson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1, 3-2-1; Shorecrest 2-0-1, 3-1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 25; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

~~~

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Shorewood goals:

Jasmine Bea Lumbera (Sky Helstad assist), 50th minute

Jasmine Bea Lumbera (Mckenna Anderson), 65th minute

Shorewood goalkeepers shutout:

Mady Finseth and Mila Miropolskaya

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-1-1, 3-3-1; Meadowdale 1-1-1, 3-2-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

~~~

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 2-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

~~~

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-2; Shorewood 1-1, 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

~~~

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1

24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16

Archbishop Murphy individual top performers:

Emma McAuliff: 17 kills, 2 aces

Julia Navaluna: 19 digs, 2 aces

Teulia Halalilo: 41 assists, 1 ace, 4 kills

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 1-1, 1-4

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

~~~

Cross Country

Lynnwood, Mariner and Shorewood (4,000 meters)

at Hamlin Park

Girls team scores:

1. Shorewood 18

2. Lynnwood 50

3. Mariner 71

Top individual girls finishers:

1.Violet Koslowsky (S) 16:46

2. Olivia Decker (S) 16:46

3. Charley Weitkamp (L) 16:47

4. Annika Crow (S) 17:12

5. Lucy Eichelberger (S) 17:12

6. Cleo Dalasta (S) 17:12

7. Maya Mirabueno (S) 17:17

8. McKenzie Clark (S) 18:13

9. Reese Davison (S) 18:21

10. Finley Houck (S) 18:37

11. Daphne LaClergue (S) 18:38

12. Alice Tyler (L) 18:38

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 15

2. Mariner 52

3. Lynnwood 73

Top individual boys finishers:

1. Max Billett (S) 13:08

2. Isaiah Schuelke (S) 13:11

3. Elijah Graves (S) 13:41

4. Tristan Crittenden (S) 14:00

5. Kellan Roberts (S) 14:05

6. Romario Garcia (M) 14:08

7. Noah Raupp (S) 14:09

8. Brayden Yee (S) 14:09

9. Aiden Witt (S) 14:14

10. Joshua Dawson (M) 14:16

Lynnwood next meet: 2025 Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 27; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park

~~~

Girls Swimming

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest

at Lynnwood Pool

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 30; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool