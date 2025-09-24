High school sports roundup for Sept. 23, 2025

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Katie Woodman
Abby Mattens
Taylor Williams
Brynlee Dubiel
Sadie Parker
Mia Rheinheimer
Lynnwood own goal
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Mia Rheinheimer (4)
Sadie Parker
Abby Schmicker
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-2-1, 3-1-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Akiko Ikegami (Jane Miceli assist)
Shorecrest goal:
Pip Watkinson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1, 3-2-1; Shorecrest 2-0-1, 3-1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 25; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Shorewood goals:
Jasmine Bea Lumbera (Sky Helstad assist), 50th minute
Jasmine Bea Lumbera (Mckenna Anderson), 65th minute
Shorewood goalkeepers shutout:
Mady Finseth and Mila Miropolskaya
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-1-1, 3-3-1; Meadowdale 1-1-1, 3-2-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 2-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-2; Shorewood 1-1, 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1
24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
Archbishop Murphy individual top performers:
Emma McAuliff: 17 kills, 2 aces
Julia Navaluna: 19 digs, 2 aces
Teulia Halalilo: 41 assists, 1 ace, 4 kills
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 1-1, 1-4
Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Lynnwood, Mariner and Shorewood (4,000 meters)
at Hamlin Park
Girls team scores:
1. Shorewood 18
2. Lynnwood 50
3. Mariner 71
Top individual girls finishers:
1.Violet Koslowsky (S) 16:46
2. Olivia Decker (S) 16:46
3. Charley Weitkamp (L) 16:47
4. Annika Crow (S) 17:12
5. Lucy Eichelberger (S) 17:12
6. Cleo Dalasta (S) 17:12
7. Maya Mirabueno (S) 17:17
8. McKenzie Clark (S) 18:13
9. Reese Davison (S) 18:21
10. Finley Houck (S) 18:37
11. Daphne LaClergue (S) 18:38
12. Alice Tyler (L) 18:38
Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 15
2. Mariner 52
3. Lynnwood 73
Top individual boys finishers:
1. Max Billett (S) 13:08
2. Isaiah Schuelke (S) 13:11
3. Elijah Graves (S) 13:41
4. Tristan Crittenden (S) 14:00
5. Kellan Roberts (S) 14:05
6. Romario Garcia (M) 14:08
7. Noah Raupp (S) 14:09
8. Brayden Yee (S) 14:09
9. Aiden Witt (S) 14:14
10. Joshua Dawson (M) 14:16
Lynnwood next meet: 2025 Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 27; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park
Girls Swimming
Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest
at Lynnwood Pool
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 30; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
