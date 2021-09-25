High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2021

Boys Tennis
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Will MacDonald (S) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-2
Cade Strickland (S) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-0
Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Alex Schwieger (S) 4-6, 6-4, (13-11)
Alex Lee (M) defeated Brendan McKinley (S) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Trevor VanAssche/Dylan Schartzmiller (S) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-3, 6-4
Max Andrews/L.J. Caldwell (S) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-2, 6-3
Leif Hodkinson/Caleb Podoll (S) defeated Lucas Robinson/Jamie Jun (M) 6-3, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Monday Sept. 27; 3:30 p.m.
