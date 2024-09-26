High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2024

Posted: September 25, 2024 9

Girls Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway junior defender Jane Miceli (9) stands firm protecting the Warriors goal during the Warriors-Shorecrest Scots game Tuesday night, Sept. 24 at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
E-W junior defender Alison Schell (16) levitates to cut off a high pass at midfield.
Warriors’ senior defender and captain Kate Baldock (10) battles on the sideline in the first half.
Junior forward Madalyn Bryant (11) tangles with the Scots goalkeeper on a header try.
Warrior senior forward and captain Vivianna Adkins (14) heads a high pass.
Senior defender Gabrielle Martin-Mazzeo (17) traps a high pass early in the second half.
Junior midfielder Abby Peterson (12) works the sideline.
Senior midfielder and captain Reikke Fuentes (7) keeps the pressure on defending the Warrior half.
Junior midfielder Jane Hanson (2) battles at midfield late in the second half

Shorecrest goals:
Pip Watkinson
Olivia Taylor

Shorecrest assists:
Olivia Taylor
Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger

Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:
Kylee Mitchell

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-2, 3-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Claire August (2)
Taylor Williams
Abby Schmicker
Addison Keopraseurt
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Sadie Parker
Lorelai Baumann
Jordyn Stokes

Mountlake Terrace assists:
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Abby Schmicker
Claire August

Mountlake Terrace goalkeepers shut out:
Jordyn Stokes – 1st half
Sadie Parker- 2nd half

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0

Meadowdale goals:
Victoria Fallarme
Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:
Jordan Brannon

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-1, 2-3-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2
23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11

Edmonds-Woodway sophmore Raina Wilson (10) spikes a ball to score on Shorewood during the high school volleyball match at EWHS Tuesday, Sept. 24. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Woodway junior Neeva Travis leads off a point against Shorewood.
EWHS senior Sierra Tong jumps up to block a spike from Shorewood.
Warrior head coach Bart Foley meets with his team during a timeout.
The Warriors’ Jillian Hatzenbeler leaps to block a spike.
E-W junior Kaydence Hansen (14) returns a ball as Raina Wilson (10) watches.

Girls Swimming

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-49

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Sakura Gabor (J) 2:07.27
200 individual medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:18.90
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.18
1 meter dive: Timbre Grevenkamp (J) 143.70
100 butterfly: Megan Wang (J) 1:02.93
100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (J) 56.65
500 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 5:33.80
100 backstroke: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:02.66
100 breaststroke: Krystyna Yefremova (J) 1:14.90

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:56.70
200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Julia Song, Olivia Hoyla, Hanna Fritts) 1:44.90
400 freestyle: Jackson (Megan Wang, Hanna Fritts, Krystyna Yefremova, Kassandra Smasne) 4:02.70

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME