High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2024

Girls Soccer
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Shorecrest goals:
Pip Watkinson
Olivia Taylor
Shorecrest assists:
Olivia Taylor
Bria Metcalf-Lindenberger
Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:
Kylee Mitchell
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-2, 3-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Claire August (2)
Taylor Williams
Abby Schmicker
Addison Keopraseurt
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Sadie Parker
Lorelai Baumann
Jordyn Stokes
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
Abby Schmicker
Claire August
Mountlake Terrace goalkeepers shut out:
Jordyn Stokes – 1st half
Sadie Parker- 2nd half
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0
Meadowdale goals:
Victoria Fallarme
Izzy Fallarme
Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:
Jordan Brannon
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-1, 2-3-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2
23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11
Girls Swimming
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-49
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Sakura Gabor (J) 2:07.27
200 individual medley: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:18.90
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.18
1 meter dive: Timbre Grevenkamp (J) 143.70
100 butterfly: Megan Wang (J) 1:02.93
100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (J) 56.65
500 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 5:33.80
100 backstroke: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:02.66
100 breaststroke: Krystyna Yefremova (J) 1:14.90
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:56.70
200 freestyle: Jackson (Elissa Anderson, Julia Song, Olivia Hoyla, Hanna Fritts) 1:44.90
400 freestyle: Jackson (Megan Wang, Hanna Fritts, Krystyna Yefremova, Kassandra Smasne) 4:02.70
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No results reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
