High school sports roundup for Sept. 27, 2022

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Laura Rice

– Emma Kuenning

– Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

– Morgan Damschen

Mountlake Terrace assists:

– Natalie Cardin

– Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

– Dani Cortezzo

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-0-1, 6-0-2; Lynnwood 0-7-0, 0-8-0

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 29; 5:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway tied Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Taylor Meyer

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-2, 4-2-2; Meadowdale 2-3-1, 2-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 29; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

At Lynndale Park

4000 Meters

Boys Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 24

2. Meadowdale 33

Top individual finishers:

1. Luke Schmidt (S) 17:21

2. George Fernandez (S) 17:22

3. John Patterson (M) 17:25

4. Ben Wick (S) 17:26

5. Matthew Patterson (M) 17:37

6. Landon Smith (M) 17:41

7. Jackson Marti (M) 17:52

8. Jack Marshall (S) 18:03

9. Dutch Chandler (S) 18:13

10. Evan Thompson (S) 18:16

11. Fedem Irungu (S) 18:17

12. Jacob Roark (M) 18:18

13. Jayden Heighway (S) 18:26

14. Ole Lynass (S) 18:28

15. Joseph Martinez (S) 18:44

16. Kellen Pack (M) 18:49

17. Lewis Stotler (S) 18:49

18. Milo Hamilton (S) 19:01

19. Lucas Deng (S) 19:06

20. Benjamin Goenen (S) 19:15

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 25

2. Meadowdale 34

Top individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (M) 19:17

2. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 19:19

3. Zoe Grant (M) 20:56

4. Ruby Pierce (S) 21:34

5. Hana Butler (S) 21:47

6. Vivi Hakim (S) 22:09

7. Lynn Le (M) 22:05

8. Addison Philips (S) 23:02

9. Millie Wang (S) 23:12

10. Galila Abeye (S) 23:17

11. Daria Schemmel (S) 23:22

12. Siana Grams (S) 23:23

13. Annalisa Grant (M) 23:38

14. Flora Martinez (S) 23:50

15. Helena Abiye (M) 23:55

16. Rachel Meas (M) 24:19

17. Jordan Leith (M) 24:20

18. Eliana Wong (M) 24:31

19. Emma Averbeck (M) 24:32

20. Leah Stangohr (M) 24:35

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

37. Brianna Woods (L) 25:50

38. Cora Weeks (L) 25:55

46. Venus Hernandez (L) 30:02

47. Ella Wright (L) 31:07

Meadowdale next meet: 26th John Payne/Curtis XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place

Girls Swimming

Lynnwood vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Mariner vs Meadowdale

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits