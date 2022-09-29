High school sports roundup for Sept. 27, 2022

Girls soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Laura Rice
– Emma Kuenning
– Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
– Morgan Damschen
Mountlake Terrace assists:
– Natalie Cardin
– Ally Villalobos Van Slooten
– Dani Cortezzo
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-0-1, 6-0-2; Lynnwood 0-7-0, 0-8-0
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 29; 5:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway tied Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Taylor Meyer
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-2, 4-2-2; Meadowdale 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 29; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.
Cross Country
At Lynndale Park
4000 Meters
Boys Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 24
2. Meadowdale 33
Top individual finishers:
1. Luke Schmidt (S) 17:21
2. George Fernandez (S) 17:22
3. John Patterson (M) 17:25
4. Ben Wick (S) 17:26
5. Matthew Patterson (M) 17:37
6. Landon Smith (M) 17:41
7. Jackson Marti (M) 17:52
8. Jack Marshall (S) 18:03
9. Dutch Chandler (S) 18:13
10. Evan Thompson (S) 18:16
11. Fedem Irungu (S) 18:17
12. Jacob Roark (M) 18:18
13. Jayden Heighway (S) 18:26
14. Ole Lynass (S) 18:28
15. Joseph Martinez (S) 18:44
16. Kellen Pack (M) 18:49
17. Lewis Stotler (S) 18:49
18. Milo Hamilton (S) 19:01
19. Lucas Deng (S) 19:06
20. Benjamin Goenen (S) 19:15
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 25
2. Meadowdale 34
Top individual finishers:
1. Payton Conover (M) 19:17
2. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 19:19
3. Zoe Grant (M) 20:56
4. Ruby Pierce (S) 21:34
5. Hana Butler (S) 21:47
6. Vivi Hakim (S) 22:09
7. Lynn Le (M) 22:05
8. Addison Philips (S) 23:02
9. Millie Wang (S) 23:12
10. Galila Abeye (S) 23:17
11. Daria Schemmel (S) 23:22
12. Siana Grams (S) 23:23
13. Annalisa Grant (M) 23:38
14. Flora Martinez (S) 23:50
15. Helena Abiye (M) 23:55
16. Rachel Meas (M) 24:19
17. Jordan Leith (M) 24:20
18. Eliana Wong (M) 24:31
19. Emma Averbeck (M) 24:32
20. Leah Stangohr (M) 24:35
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
37. Brianna Woods (L) 25:50
38. Cora Weeks (L) 25:55
46. Venus Hernandez (L) 30:02
47. Ella Wright (L) 31:07
Meadowdale next meet: 26th John Payne/Curtis XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place
Girls Swimming
Lynnwood vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Mariner vs Meadowdale
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
