High school sports roundup for Sept. 27-28, 2024

Friday, Sept. 27

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 19-16 in overtime

With the game tied at 13-13 after regulation, this Wesco 3A South matchup headed to overtime. Shorecrest had the ball first and kicked a field goal to take a 16-13 lead. The Hawks responded with the game-winning touchdown, improving to 2-0 in league play and 3-1 overall.

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 8 of 19 for 97 yards

Cody Ekanayake: 1 of 1 for 15 yards

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 17 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown

Mason Wilson: 16 carries, 60 yards, 1 touchdown

Nate Brown: 1 carry, 6 yards

Receving:

Nate Brown: 5 catches, 60 yards

Ely Meegan: 2 catches, 26 yards

Aaron Hatfield: 1 catch, 15 yards

Cody Ekanayake: 1 catch, 11 yards

Kicking:

Liam Moore: 2 for 2 field goals (long 33 yards), 1 for 1 point after touchdown

Total tackles:

Cody Ekanayake 9, Owen Boswell 8, Nate Brown 7, Liam Moore 7, Eli Swett 7, Aaron Hatfield 5, Mason Wilson 5, Andrew Mcbride 5, Mo Silah 4, Ely Meegan 4, Ryan Pineda 3, Tommy Geyer 1, Hunter Nuckols 1, Bryce Pawling 1

Sacks:

Mason Wilson 1.5, Eli Swett 1.0, Owen Boswell 0.5

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 1-1, 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 4; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 34-27

Click here to read story.

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 4; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 49-7

Shorewood stats:

Frank Burn: 2 touchdowns

Finn Bachler: 2 touchdowns

Tyler Giles: 1 touchdown pass and 1 touchdown run

Gatsby Palmer: interception return for touchdown

Records: Shorewood 3-1; Lynnwood 0-4

Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Friday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Josh Bosick (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Elie Agol (EW) defeated Brandon Vuong (MT) 7-6, 7-2

Finn Crawford (EW) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Arman Mkrtychev/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Owen Smith/Nickolas Barushka (MT)

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW) defeated Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Toshi Gilginas/Benny Huerta (EW) defeated Hai Ho/Jaedon Belo (MT) 7-6, 7-6

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Cross Country

Bellevue Cross Country Invitational

at Lake Sammamish State Park

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood

Click below for results

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/238348/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Nike 17th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Cedarcrest Golf Course; Saturday, Oct. 5

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett/Lynnwood and Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 3 at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits