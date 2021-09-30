High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2021

Cross Country

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

Hamlin Park, Seattle

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity;

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 26

Lynnwood 31

Individual times:

Rachel Elliott (L) 23:56 Hana Butler (S) 23:58 Fatima Camara (S) 24:04 Donna Marie Harris (L) 24:14 Ruby Pierce (S) 24:47 Karla Navarro (L) 24:55 Siana Grams (S) 24:55 Kathryn Potter (L) 25:47 Marley Arnold (S) 26:32 Rebecca Rhodes (S) 27:29

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 20

Lynnwood 41

Individual times:

Luke Schmidt (S) 18:01 Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 18:31 Rory O’Brien (S) 18:32 George Fernandez (S) 18:56 Rohan Wassink (S) 19:58 Brandon Miller (L) 20:25 Luke Smith (S) 20:56 Dutch Chandler (S) 21:41 Diego Reed (S) 21:43 Alec Lewis (S) 21:43

Lynnwood next race: Nike Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 2; 5:25 p.m. (varsity) at Cedarcrest Golf Course, Marysville

Jackson/Meadowdale/Stanwood

Jackson High School

4000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Stanwood 38

Meadowdale 40

Jackson 44

Individual times:

Leia Jones (S) 15:27 Payton Conover (M) 16:21 Bailey Board (J) 16:26 Emma Hamm (J) 16:28 Lael ten Hoppen (S) 16:36 Selena Bangerter (J) 16:49 Kate Bladek (S) 17:01 Sonja Amy (M) 17:10 Gia Powell (M) 17:16 Annalisa Grant (M) 17:20

4000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Jackson 30

Meadowdale 40

Stanwood 56

Individual times:

Sean Bubernak (J) 12:53 Deklund DeBell (M) 13:07 Logan Johns (J) 13:13 Simon Gezai (M) 13:31 Austin Seals (M) 13:35 Mason Koh (J) 13:43 Noah Friedrich (J) 13:48 Owen Palmer (S) 13:49 Ryker Belles (S) 13:52 John Patterson (M) 13:53

Meadowdale next race: vs Marysville Getchell and Shorecrest; Thursday Oct. 7; at Lynndale Park, Lynnwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits