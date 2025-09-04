High school sports roundup for Sept. 3, 2025

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway junior Kjella Kleven dives for a ball in the Warriors season and home opener against Snohomish at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Wednesday, Sept. 3. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Warriors’ senior outsider hitter Indira Carey-Boxley warms up for the season opener against Snohomish.
Warrior junior middle blocker Calla Camp gets in some hits before Wednesday’s game.
EW sophomore outside hitter Eva Belova gets ready for Snohomish.
Coach Bart Foley gives instructions as the Warriors focus before the game.
E-W senior Neeva Travis sets the ball for a teammate.
E-W senior middle blocker Jillian Hatzenbeler (13 center) reaches back for a hit.
Warriors’ junior Estefany Alarcon Machuca (11) serves the ball.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 3-1
25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16
Edmonds-Woodway top stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 17 kills and 9 digs
Estefany Alarcon: 23 assists and 7 digs
Eva Belova: 13 kills
Addy Pontak: 22 digs
Snohomish top stats:
Sawyer Mahler: 14 kills and 15 digs
Vera Miller: 19 assists and 6 digs
Molly Hammer: 15 digs
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Snohomish 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Monday, Sept. 8; 7 p.m. Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway High School girls soccer players huddle before their season opener at home versus Ballard on Wednesday, Sept. 3. (Photos by Joe Christian)
EW junior forward Isabella Dreitzler (14) fires a shot at the Ballard goal in the first half Wednesday.
E-W senior Jane Hanson works at midfield for ball control .
Warriors’ senior captain Abbey Peterson(12) scored E-W’s first goal in the first half against Ballard.
Warrior goalkeeper freshman Morgan Smith, left, secures the ball in front of a charging Ballard attacker.
E-W senior captain Jane Miceli (left) pushes toward the Ballard goal.
Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Abby Peterson (assist Audrey Rothmier)
Harper Funston
Audrey Rothmier
Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
The Islanders scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to defeat the Hawks in the season opener. Taylor Williams scored Mountlake Terrace’s only goal on an assist from Abby Mattens. Goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded 11 saves for the Hawks.
Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Saturday, Sept. 6; 6 p.m.
