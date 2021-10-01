High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2021

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Ava Hunt
– Chloe “Ingrid” Parker
Mountlake Terrace assists:
– Natalie Cardin (2)
Shorecrest goal scorer:
– Lorelei Starr
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2-3; Shorecrest 4-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Cedarcrest goal scorers:
– Madelyn Davidson (2)
– Elisa Piira
– Sadie Schaefer
Cedarcrest assists:
– Elisa Piira
– Madelyn Davidson
– Leah Cammarano
– Bella Burpee
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Emmie Kuecker
– Payton Fleishman
– Sarah Rietz
Records: Cedarcrest 5-2-1; Meadowdale 2-6-1
Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Archbishop Murphy goal scorers:
– Brie Cote
– Jordyn Latta
Archbishop Murphy assist:
– Lilia Echols
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Melanie Walsh
Records: Archbishop Murphy 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-1
Shorewood goal scorers:
– Morgan Manalili (3)
– Kaitlyn Manalili (2)
– Abbey Lee (2)
Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Maya Kembel
Records: Shorewood 6-3; Lynnwood 2-6-1
Lynnwood next match; at Snohomish; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0
27-25, 25-13, 25-17
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 8 assists and 5 digs
– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs
– Ellie Lombard 7 kills and 6 blocks
– Maya Faulkner 6 kills and 3 digs
– Haley Trinh 3 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs and 4 aces
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5; Shorecrest 5-3
Mountlake Terrace next league match; at Monroe; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
25-20, 25-11, 27-25
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Mia Johns 7 kills
– Isa Clampitt 4 kills
– Eden Thoesen 14 assists and 4 aces
Cedarcrest individual stats:
– Jesse Teakell 9 digs
– Bella Rose 3 digs and 3 aces
– Risha Shaikh 2 kills, 3 assists and 5 aces
Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Cedarcrest 0-6
Meadowdale next league match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7 p.m
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-1
25-23, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson 7 kills, 9 blocks and 4 aces
– Sara McArthur 13 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces
– Lydia Berhanu 7 aces and 8 digs
– Payton Masters 20 digs and 2 aces
– Cassidy Johnson 5 kills and 3 aces
Records: Lynnwood 6-2; Shorewood 2-6
Lynnwood next league match; vs Snohomish; Monday Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
No details reported
Records: Archbishop Murphy 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Marysville Getchell; Monday Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
