High school sports roundup for Sept. 30, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Ava Hunt

– Chloe “Ingrid” Parker

Mountlake Terrace assists:

– Natalie Cardin (2)

Shorecrest goal scorer:

– Lorelei Starr

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2-3; Shorecrest 4-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Cedarcrest goal scorers:

– Madelyn Davidson (2)

– Elisa Piira

– Sadie Schaefer

Cedarcrest assists:

– Elisa Piira

– Madelyn Davidson

– Leah Cammarano

– Bella Burpee

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Emmie Kuecker

– Payton Fleishman

– Sarah Rietz

Records: Cedarcrest 5-2-1; Meadowdale 2-6-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Archbishop Murphy goal scorers:

– Brie Cote

– Jordyn Latta

Archbishop Murphy assist:

– Lilia Echols

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Melanie Walsh

Records: Archbishop Murphy 9-0; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-1

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Morgan Manalili (3)

– Kaitlyn Manalili (2)

– Abbey Lee (2)

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Maya Kembel

Records: Shorewood 6-3; Lynnwood 2-6-1

Lynnwood next match; at Snohomish; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0

27-25, 25-13, 25-17

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 8 assists and 5 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 19 digs

– Ellie Lombard 7 kills and 6 blocks

– Maya Faulkner 6 kills and 3 digs

– Haley Trinh 3 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs and 4 aces

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5; Shorecrest 5-3

Mountlake Terrace next league match; at Monroe; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

25-20, 25-11, 27-25

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Mia Johns 7 kills

– Isa Clampitt 4 kills

– Eden Thoesen 14 assists and 4 aces

Cedarcrest individual stats:

– Jesse Teakell 9 digs

– Bella Rose 3 digs and 3 aces

– Risha Shaikh 2 kills, 3 assists and 5 aces

Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Cedarcrest 0-6

Meadowdale next league match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Oct. 5; 7 p.m

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-1

25-23, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannah Johnson 7 kills, 9 blocks and 4 aces

– Sara McArthur 13 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces

– Lydia Berhanu 7 aces and 8 digs

– Payton Masters 20 digs and 2 aces

– Cassidy Johnson 5 kills and 3 aces

Records: Lynnwood 6-2; Shorewood 2-6

Lynnwood next league match; vs Snohomish; Monday Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

No details reported

Records: Archbishop Murphy 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Marysville Getchell; Monday Oct. 4; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits